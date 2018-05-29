Apple iOS 12: The lockscreen could change drastically on the iPhone

Apple iOS 12 will change the lockscreen to add complications like the Apple Watch. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iOS 12 will change the lockscreen to add complications like the Apple Watch. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple iOS 12 will be revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 4. The latest version of the iPhone, iPad software is expected to bring more refinements to the operating system. Now, a new set of image renders have highlighted how Apple could change the lock screen to be a lot more useful with iOS 12.

Tech news website 9to5Mac shared image renders from Brazil based website iHelp BR on how the redesigned lock screen will look like. Apple is expected to add support for widgets on the always-on lock screen. According to the renders shared, iOS could add complications like on the Apple Watch to the lock screen of the iPhone. Users will able to pick up to four different shortcuts on the lock screen, according to the report, which adds, that relying on 3D Touch will give a more detailed view of these icons.

Read more: Apple iOS 12 to focus on quality: Release date, expected features and more

The Phone app, Apple Music, Weather details, etc could be part of these complications on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 12, according to the report on 9to5Mac. The concept renders are imagined in the always-on mode for iPhone X as seen in the photo above. As always these are image renders and cannot be taken as a confirmation for the iOS 12 features, till it is actually revealed by Apple.

Apple iOS 12 lockscreen on the iPhone X based on the image design render. (Image source ihelpbr) Apple iOS 12 lockscreen on the iPhone X based on the image design render. (Image source ihelpbr)

It is also expected that iOS 12 will bring improvements to the volume indicator, and a dark mode feature. However, it has been reported that iOS 12 will focus on improving the overall experience of users and making it problem-free, rather than cramming the new OS with features. According to reports from Bloomberg, iOS 12 will ensure that the experience is smoother, and if some new features are not fully ready, they will moved to the iOS 13 update.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2018 keynote set for June 4; iOS 12 and new MacBook Air expected

Apple is expected to introduce newer NFC capabilities on the iPhone as well with iOS 12, which would including opening locked doors, which have the technology. A report from The Information says iOS 12 will ensure that the NFC chip on iPhones is used for more purposes rather than just for Apple Pay mobile payments. iOS 12 could also bring universal apps for iOS and Macs, and there will be improvements to the DND mode as well as more parental controls.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd