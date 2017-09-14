Apple iOS 11 for iPhone, iPad to release on September 19: Check out full compatibility list

Here is the list of every device that is compatible with iOS 11 mobile OS. Here is the list of every device that is compatible with iOS 11 mobile OS.

Apple has announced that iOS 11 will be available to download on September 19. iOS 11 was first announced at Apple’s annual WWDC conference in June, with major improvements over its predecessor – iOS 10. The company calls its latest mobile OS “a giant leap for iPhone” and a “monumental leap for iPad”.

Current device owners can install the latest mobile operating system on September 19, before the next generation of iPhones hit the market. The iPhone 8 range, which includes the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, will go on sale in India on September 29. The iPhone X, meanwhile, will be made available in India on November 3.

Apple’s newest iOS 11 brings with it a host of improvements, including the redesigned Control Center and App store, new Messages features, Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, smarter Siri, better camera and photos, and much more. There are also a slew of iOS features that will be exclusive to the iPad. These features mostly focus on productivity and utility, making the iPad a far better device for work.

iOS 11 will be available as a free download on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch either over-the-air or via manual update. You may be wondering whether your device supports the latest iOS 11 update. Here is the list of every device that is compatible with iOS 11.

iOS 11 supported iPhones

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

•iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

•iPhone SE, iPhone 5s

iOS 11 supported iPads

•12.9-inch iPad Pro (second generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first generation)

•10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro

•iPad (fifth generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air

•iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 3 and iPad Mini 2

iOS 11 supported iPod Touch

• iPod Touch (sixth generation)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd