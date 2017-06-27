Apple iOS 11 Public Beta has been officially released: Here’s how to install, setup

Apple iOS 11 Public Beta software is now out and ready to download for users. Apple iOS 11 Public Beta software is now out and ready to download for users.

Apple iOS 11 Public Beta software is now out, and ready to download for users. Apple had introduced iOS 11 earlier this month at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), and the developer build was launched first. The public beta is now available for Apple iOS 11, and it is compatible with iPhone 5S and above, iPad 5th generation and above and iPod Touch 6th generation. Here’s how users can download and install the latest build on their iPhone or iPad.

How to install Apple iOS 11 public beta on your iPhone, iPad?

Before installing any beta software, remember this is far from perfect and can cause crashes, reduce battery life. It is best to keep all your data backed up on iTunes, and Apple’s advice is that the software should be tested on a secondary device. If your iPhone or iPad is an enterprise one, or one allotted to you by your work place, this is not the device you want to carry out beta-testing. Apple’s advice, “We strongly recommend installing beta software on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac.”

For those who had enrolled in iOS 10 public beta, you will need to enroll once again for the new iOS 11 program. Apple users need to go to beta.apple.com, and register their device. First up, you’ll need to sign with your Apple ID on the beta.apple.com website. Once you are signed in, Apple will ask you to accept a long agreement before entering the public beta program.

After you have accepted, your Apple ID will be added to the program. Now here there are there tabs for iOS, macOS and tvOS. On top are tabs called Guide, Enroll Your Devices, Provide Feedback,FAQ and Sign Out. Click on enroll your devices and choose iOS 11.

Downloading, Installing iOS 11 Public beta

After you have signed up, open your iOS device. This can be your iPhone, iPad, which are compatible and eligible to get iOS 11 software From your iOS device, open Safari browser and go to beta.apple.com/profile. Once again, you’ll be asked to sign in. If you’ve already enrolled in the program on a desktop browser, you should see the configuration profile for iOS 11.

The iOS device will prompt a user to install this configuration device. Just follow the onscreen instructions and installation should be complete. Apple iOS devices which are on iOS 8.1.3 or later will automatically receive the latest public beta software as OTA updates. Just tap on Settings > General > Software Update and install any new beta update.

How can I send feedback over iOS 11?

The iOS and macOS public betas both include a built-in Feedback Assistant app. This can be opened from the Home screen on iOS or you can find it help menu of apps by selecting Send Feedback. Apple says users send feedback directly to them when they experience an issue with the software.

iOS public beta automatically sends anonymous diagnostic and usage data information to Apple. This can be stopped by going to Settings > Privacy > Diagnostics and Usage, and then choosing Don’t Send as the option.

Backing up is important, folks

This is a no-brainer. Before setting up iOS 11 public beta on your iPhone or iPad, just back it up to your Mac via iTunes or do an iCloud backup up of all the important data. Files, photos, etc should all be backed up. Apple’s page says, “We recommend that you do an iTunes backup and archive it before installing the iOS public beta.”

I want to get out of public beta. How to do this?

In this public beta page, at the bottom, you’ll see an option for unenroll device. Just click on that, and you’ll see the instructions to stop with the public beta.

Go to Settings > General > Profiles and tap the iOS Beta Software Profile that appears. Now delete this profile. You will be asked to enter your device passcode, and after this you can tap delete to remove the public beta. After this, the iPhone or iPad won’t get iOS public betas. To get to the stable build of iOS 10, you’ll have to wait till the next commercial build is launched, and then install via Software update.

How to get back to the old version of iOS on my device?

Just plug your iOS device into your Mac, and go to iTunes. Pick the last iTunes back up and restore this on your iPhone or iPad.

