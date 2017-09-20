Apple iOS 11 is great for the iPad: Here are five new features to note

After months of beta, iOS 11 is here – and it’s a big update for the iPad. iOS 11 brings these five new features on the iPad. After months of beta, iOS 11 is here – and it’s a big update for the iPad. iOS 11 brings these five new features on the iPad.

Finally, the iPad is getting much desired attention from Apple, thanks to the release of the latest iOS 11 update. This is a pretty significant one for the iPad as it brings a host of new features and interface revamp. Those who’ve got the 64-bit enabled iPads will receive new multitasking features, a new Dock, a redesigned Control Center, an all-new file system with the Files app, drag and drop, virtual keyboard, and a lot more.

Although multitasking on the iPad isn’t a new idea, the implementation was so far half-baked. With iOS 11, Apple has finally transformed the experience on the iPad. Here’s a look at five new features on the iPad post iOS 11.

A new Dock

The biggest change is a new Dock, which mimics the dock from the Mac. Swipe up from the bottom of the display and you will notice a dock of apps. Swipe downwards to hide the dock. To add a new app into the dock, simply hold any app for a second and drag it into the dock. Removing the app from the dock is also a simple process. Press and hold the icon of the app you want to remove and drag it off from the dock. The dock can hold up to 15 (12:9-inch iPad Pro) apps in total.



Files app

The new Files app replaces the iCloud app and it brings a number of additions. In Files, you can access the files stored in the iPad and iCloud drive as well as third-party apps, including Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, etc. The Files app is implemented well, although it appears to be very basic at the moment. Overall though, the idea of a standalone Files app on the iPad is a huge bonus and was long overdue.

Drag and Drop

Drag and Drop has finally arrived on the iPad and this is executed well. With Drag and Drop, images, videos, texts, files and links can be transferred from one app to another with just a simple a tap and hold. Thanks to the Drag and Drop feature on the iPad, you can transfer all kinds of files, just like you do on the Mac or PC. This was a much requested feature for the iPad.



Take notes with Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil has been pitched as the ultimate accessory for the iPad Pro. In iOS 11, it becomes even better. Now you can draw on screenshots as soon as they are captured and turn them into PDFs. The Pencil has got a ton of new functionalities as well. For instance, when taking notes you don’t need to unlock the device – just tap the Apple Pencil on the lock screen and start jotting down.

Revamped Control Center

One of iOS 11’s big change is the updated Control Center – and yes, it gets a lot more usable. On the iPad, the control Center merges with the App Switcher. Thanks to the revamp, the App Switcher displays the Control Center options on the right hand side, the dock at the bottom of the screen and your most recently used apps on the left-hand side. You can tap and hold any widget to open or close.

Finally, the Control Center is fully customizable on the iPad and iPhone as well. You can change what’s displayed in the Control Center by going to Settings> Control Center>Customize Controls.

