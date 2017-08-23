Apple iOS 11: Early videos show prototype control center, app switcher gestures

Apple showcased iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. Now new videos posted on Twitter by a developer showcase how users can switch between apps and open various settings on iPhone. Apple showcased iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. Now new videos posted on Twitter by a developer showcase how users can switch between apps and open various settings on iPhone.

Apple showcased iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. Now developer Guilherme Rambo has posted two videos on Twitter revealing prototype iOS 11 features. In new videos, Rambo showcased how users can switch between apps and open various settings on iPhone.

The first 13-second long video suggests that users will be able to swipe from top to bottom to pull down the lock screen. Further, iPhone will let people swipe right to open the widgets window. Swiping left will launch the new Control Centre, which was showcased at the launch of iOS 11. Simply swiping up will open the Settings menu. “This is interesting 🤔,” the developer wrote on Twitter.

Up next, iPhone users can tap at the bottom and swipe up to open apps switcher. People can close apps or switch between them from here. “This is also interesting,” he wrote along side the second video.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation iPhone mid-September. The iPhone 8 is said to feature a 5.8-inch bezel-less OLED display and there won’t be a home button on the front. Apple iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will also be announced along side the iPhone 8.

Details about the virtual home button and facial recognition via 3D front camera in iPhone 8 were previously leaked in company’s HomePod firmware last month. According to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the home button in iPhone 8 will be resizable, while tab bars will be extended under it. He further reveals and indicator can be hidden, and there won’t be API to change colour of the home button.

Another developer Guilherme Rambo claims that Apple’s facial recognition technology will support Apple Pay and third-party apps can use the system as well. It will allow users to add multiple faces.

Apple iPhone 8 is said to feature a glass back and metal frames. Apart from black and silver colour variants, Apple could introduce a new copper gold colour option as well. YouTuber Danny Winget recently posted a video with mock-ups of iPhone 8 in the three colour variants. iPhone 8 Copper Gold is seen to be having thin white bezels on the front and a shiny metal frame running along the edges.

