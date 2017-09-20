Apple iOS 11 and ARKit: Check out these apps to experience Augmented Reality

Apple iOS 11 and ARKit: Try out some of these augmented reality apps on your iPhone, iPod. Apple iOS 11 and ARKit: Try out some of these augmented reality apps on your iPhone, iPod.

Apple’s iOS 11 has been released for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. This is a huge update, which brings with it a number of big changes to your existing iOS device. With the rollout of iOS 11, Apple has also turned millions of iPhones and iPads into augmented reality-enabled devices, thanks to the support of a new developer framework known as ARKit.

Augmented Reality isn’t a new technology per se, but Apple is jumping into the AR bandwagon and that makes a huge difference. The AR technology is intriguing, allowing users to immerse in another world. Fire up the compatible app, open a camera on the device, and see how a carpet will look like in your living before you buy. The big part here is that any iOS 11 device, even the iPhone 5s for that matter, will be able to run ARKit apps.

Of course, apps and games will look much better on newer hardware such as the iPhone 8, iPhone X and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Mind you, some apps don’t work on old hardware devices. Now that iOS 11 is here, head over to the App store, and download some of the AR apps to experience a whole new world.

Stack AR

It’s a simple and fun game that essentially lets you stack blocks in front of you. Now there’s an AR version of the same. Create an environment around you, and play it anywhere. The challenge is, to stock blocks as high as possible as you can. Plus, you can compete with your friends. Stack AR app is free to download.

Human Anatomy Atlas 2018

This app is basically a medical anatomy reference app for healthcare professionals, students and professors. The idea of the app is to give you detailed augmented reality male and female anatomy models. You can view organs, nervous system, tissues, and explore thousands of 3D anatomical structures in the male and female models in 3D AR. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 app is not free though. The app is priced at Rs 80.

ARMeasureKit

ArMeasureKit – as the name suggests – is a measurement tool that takes advantage of ARKit to let you measure different things using your iPhone or iPad’s camera. Ruler, for instance, will allow you to accurately measure straight lines of any surface, such as desk or wall. A useful app, we’d say. ArMeasureKit is free to download from the App store.

Inkhunter

Inkunter app lets you try virtual tattoos with the help of the augmented reality technology. What it does is that you can project any tattoo design (whichever you like) on any part of the body. This gives you a better idea of how the tattoo will suit on you. And yes, you can also use your own Tattoo design or choose one from the gallery. The app also give you the freedom to edit the tattoo. Inkjunter is free to download from the app store.

Thomas & Friends Minis

Thomas & Friends Minis is best suited for kids. Essentially, the app will allow you to create your own train set (piece-by-piece) in Augmented Reality. You can use your imagination and customize it with things like waterslides, frozen loops, rainbow bridges, and dino spin rails. A must-have AR app for your growing kid. The app is free to download from the app store.

