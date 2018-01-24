Apple iOS 11.3 previewed, will let users switch off power management feature

Apple iOS 11.3 preview is out: It comes with new animojis, AR experience and the option for turning off power management. Apple iOS 11.3 preview is out: It comes with new animojis, AR experience and the option for turning off power management.

Apple has released a preview of iOS 11.3 with new animojis, an enhanced AR experience as well as battery health and power management improvements. The new version is expected later this Spring. Users can expect new features that “show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced”.

Found in Settings -> Battery, these features will be for iPhone 6 and later models. There will also be a power management feature that “dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns” — this was first introduced in iOS 10.2.1. This feature can be found in Settings -> Battery and is available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple says the battery related features will come in a later iOS 11.3 beta release.

The new iOS 11.3 also introduces four new Animojis for iPhone X in Messages including a dragon, lion, bear, and skull. Animojis use the A11 Bionic chip and the TrueDepth camera in iPhone X to capture and analyse over 50 different facial muscle movements. With the update, ARKit will be able to recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces like walls and doors, and can more accurately map irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables. This is in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs.

Another new feature will be Business Chat, a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses right within Messages. This will launch in US with support of select businesses like Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo. “With Business Chat, it’s easy to have a conversation with a service representative, schedule an appointment or make purchases using Apple Pay in the Messages app,” an Apple release said, adding that Business Chat doesn’t share the user’s contact information with businesses and gives users the ability to stop chatting at any time.

A new Health Records feature will brings together hospitals, clinics and the existing Health app making it easier for consumers to see their available medical data from multiple providers, whenever they choose. Patients attached to participating medical institutions will have information from other institutions organised into a single view and will receive regular notifications for their lab results, medications, conditions and more.

Other features include, ability on Apple Music to stream music videos without being interrupted by ads and new new music video playlists option. There will also be support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user’s current location when making a call to emergency services in countries where AML is supported.

How to get Apple iOS 11.3 version

While the developer preview of iOS 11.3 is available to iOS Developer Program members at developer.apple.com from today, the public beta preview is available at beta.apple.com. For consumers, iOS 11.3 will be available this spring as a free software update for iPhone 5s and later, as well as all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation.

