Apple iOS 11.3 preview is here: How to download, install, and new features

Apple iOS 11.3 update preview is now officially out. The final build of Apple iOS 11.3 will officially release in Spring 2018, though the public and developer beta are now available for those who wish to download. One of the most important changes that Apple iOS 11.3 will bring is that it will let users turn off the power management feature, which was introduced in iOS 10.2.1 and is resulting in performance slowdown of older iPhones.

The update will also allow iPhone and iPads users to know about the status of the battery and alert them if poor battery health could impact device performance. Here’s everything we know about Apple iOS 11.3

Apple iOS 11.3: How to download and install on my iPhone, iPad?

As we’ve pointed out before, Apple iOS 11.3 is a preview and the final build is not coming till Spring of 2018, which should be around March. Apple iOS 11.3 will come with some major new features and changes. However, developers and public beta testers can get the latest version. Developers need to be registered with Apple and the company does charge an annual fee from the developer.

For regular users, the public beta is free of cost. Users can go to beta.apple.com and register their preferred iOS device. Apple users will need to sign in with their Apple ID and password and then link the iPhone or iPad. After you register, you have to create a profile and then download this on your iOS device, which will get installed on the iPhone/iPad/iPod. If switching to beta, you will have reinstall iOS on your device, and it recommended that users do a full data backup before registering for this.

Apple iOS 11.3: Which devices are compatible with this update?

Apple iOS 11.3 developer and beta preview will be compatible with iPhone 5s and later, which includes iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and of course, the iPhone X. It will also be compatible with all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later. The iPod touch 6th generation is also supported.

Apple iOS 11.3: What about this battery management feature? How can I get it?

This is the feature which has generated most interest. Apple has been accused of slowing down older iPhones with a performance management feature. Apple iPhone 6 and above are impacted with this problem, though the company says the feature only kick in when the battery has decayed or damaged and can lead to unexpected shutdowns. The issue had caused a serious controversy and Apple also wrote a lengthy apology letter. It has reduced prices for battery replacement for iPhone 6 and above users.

According to Apple, the iOS 11.3 update will add new features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced. Apple’s MacBooks already have such a feature and now finally iPhones, iPads will also have something similar. It will be listed in Settings -> Battery. Users will also be able to see if the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns has been turned on in their device. They can then choose to turn it off. Again this will be part of Settings -> Battery.

Apple says the feature is available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. However, Apple says all the battery management and performance features will come in a later iOS 11.3 beta release.

Apple iOS 11.3: What are the other features that will be added to iPhones, iPads?

First, Apple iOS 11.3 will add new Animoji on iPhone X. The new characters on the list are dragon, bear, skull and lion. Animoji as a feature is limited to the iPhone X and in total there will now be 16 different characters.

The new iOS 11.3 update will also include improvements to the ARKit with ARKit 1.5 development kit. This will allow posters, signs and artwork to turn into interactive AR experiences within AR apps. Apple’s ARKit, which powers Augmented Reality apps on the iOS platform will now recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces as well. This would include walls and doors. It will also be able to accurately map irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables.

Business Chat on iMessages will let customers directly talk to businesses from inside the app. Users will have the option of blocking businesses though. Businesses like Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo will be supported first and this will remain restricted to the US. Apple Pay will also be a payment option inside the business chat.

Apple iOS 11.3 will come with a new Health Records option in the Health App, where it will be easier for users to share their medical data with hospitals, clinics and get notifications from these organisations as well. Lab results, medications, conditions and more, etc will also be part of the Health Records segment. Apple says this data will be encrypted and protected with a passcode.

Apple Music will have more music videos and users will be able to stream these without any ads. Apple News will now have Video Group as well. There’s also support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user’s current location when making a call to emergency services in countries where AML is supported.

