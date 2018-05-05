Apple iOS 11.3 causing iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus microphones to disable during calls: Report

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users are experiencing a grayed-out speaker button during phone calls. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users are experiencing a grayed-out speaker button during phone calls.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus users are complaining of a microphone issue after downloading iOS 11.3 or later update. The bug is apparently disabling the microphone during calls as well as FaceTime video chats. According to a report on MacRumors, which claims to have obtained internal documents distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users are experiencing a grayed-out speaker button during phone calls. Though the problem does not seem widespread, affected users have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit and Apple’s own support forums to report the issue.

“@AppleSupport after ios 11.3 update, iPhone 64 gb mic is not working properly. Restarted, noise cancellation is ON,” said a Twitter user. “Ever since I updated to iOS 11.3 (the day it came out), my mic stopped working. I can no longer use Siri (like I ever used it anyways), no voice memos (can’t even play old ones), can make calls but both parties hear nothing, video recording record without the sound,” reads Reddit post.

“Apple Authorized Service Providers have been instructed to first ask customers to disconnect or power off any Bluetooth headsets or other audio accessories connected to their iPhone to see if that alleviates the problem. If the speaker button remains grayed out during a call, the service providers have been instructed to run audio diagnostics,” the report reads. It adds that Apple’s service providers can also request for an exception to repair those affected iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus which are no longer covered under warranty. Whether the repairs will be done free of charge is unclear at this point.

This is not the first time that iPhone users are facing issues caused by iOS 11.3 update. Prior to this, it caused iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with third-party repaired screens to stop responding. The update, which was released in March only seemed to affect only those iPhone 8 models, screens of which were repaired from any other place than Apple Authorised centers. Apple will most likely issue an update to fix the problem.

