Apple iOS 11.2.6 update comes with fix for Telugu character bug

Apple has released iOS 11.2.6, tvOS 11.2.6 and watchOS 4.2.3 for its users. The update on iOS, watchOS fixes the Telugu character bug problem. (Representational Image. Source: Bloomberg) Apple has released iOS 11.2.6, tvOS 11.2.6 and watchOS 4.2.3 for its users. The update on iOS, watchOS fixes the Telugu character bug problem. (Representational Image. Source: Bloomberg)

Apple has released iOS 11.2.6, tvOS 11.2.6 and watchOS 4.2.3 for its users. Apple’s latest iOS update brings fix for a bug, where a string of Telugu characters could cause an iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch to crash and restart. Apple iOS 11.2.6 update is around 41MB in size and ready to download for iPhone 5s and later. Apple iPad and later and iPod touch 6th generation are also supported.

Users can to go to Settings>General>Software update for Apple iOS 11.2.6. The update should reflect and if a user is connected to WiFi and has more than 50 per cent charge, they will be able to download and install. According to the update, it fixes an issue where certain character sequence could cause apps to crash. It also fixes an issue where some third-party apps could fail to connect to external accessories.

The iOS bug issue was discovered by an Italian blog Mobile World last week and other sites like The Verge were able to replicate the problem in action. What happened was when a message in Telugu characters is sent to Apple devices, the software would crash in its attempt to process the string of characters. The iPhone would crash and restart on its own, and after this the Messages app would not open again. Attempts to open the Messages app would see fail.

The Verge also reported that the issue impacted watchOS, macOS and even third-party apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Gmail, Outlook on iOS would get disabled and crash if the message with the Telugu character was received on these. Skype and Telegram were not impacted by the issue. Apple had said last week that it was aware of the issue and that it would roll out a fix for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11 versions. Apple has fixed the issue in the current beta versions of the latest operating systems, and iOS 11.3 beta is impacted by this problem.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd