Apple iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2 update released: iOS gets support for HomePod

Apple iOS 11.2.5 update and Apple watchOS 4.2.2 update has been release for user: Here are the details, how to install and more. Apple iOS 11.2.5 update and Apple watchOS 4.2.2 update has been release for user: Here are the details, how to install and more.

Apple iOS 11.2.5 update for iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch (6th generation) and watch OS 4.2.2 update is now available for users. Apple has also released the tvOS 11.2.1 update for customers. Apple’s iOS update bring with support for HomePod speaker, which will go on sale from February 9, with pre-orders opening from January 26. Apple users can to go settings app on the iPhone, followed by General, then Software update and tap on it to check for the new version of iOS.

Apple iPhone users will require WiFi and the phone will need to be more than 50 per cent charged in order to download and install the latest iOS 11.2.5 update. The update is around 174 MB in size, though this could be higher if one has not installed the last couple of updates. Apple iOS 11.2.5 comes just two weeks after Apple introduced iOS 11.2.2 to fix the Spectre issues impacting all processors, including Apple’s iPhones, iPads, etc. Apple has said the Watch was unaffected by both Spectre and Meltdown.

Apple iOS 11.2.5 update features

According to Apple’s support page for iOS 11 updates, the latest iOS 11.2.5 version comes with some new features. First is the support for HomePod. According to Apple, this will allow users to setup and automatically transfer their Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to their HomePod device. Apple HomePod can be set up automatically with an iPhone; a user will just have to hold the iPhone next to the speaker and it will recognise this and connect.

Apple’s iOS update will also include a new Siri news feature. A user can just ask Siri to read the news with the command “Hey Siri, play the news”. Users will also have the option of asking Siri for specific news categories like Sports, Business or Music.

Apple iOS 11.2.5 update comes two weeks after the iOS 11.2.2 update was released. Apple iOS 11.2.5 update comes two weeks after the iOS 11.2.2 update was released.

The iOS update also fixes an issue, which would cause the Phone app to display incomplete information in the call list. It also fixes the problem where Mail notifications from some Exchange accounts would disappear on the Lock screen in the iPhone X when it was unlocked using Face ID. It also fixed the problem where conversations in Messages would be temporarily listed as out of order.

The update also fixes a bug in CarPlay where “Now Playing” controls became unresponsive after multiple track changes. It also adds the ability for VoiceOver to announce playback destinations. The iOS update will also let users see their AirPod battery level on the phone itself.

Apple watchOS 4.2.2. update features

For Apple Watch users, they can go to the Watch app on their iPhone, scroll down to General on My Watch and tap on that option. There will be a Software Update option below About; tap on this and check for the update. The watchOS 4.2.2 update is around 150MB in size and comes with improvements and bug fixes. The watchOS update is available for Apple Watch models from Apple Watch Series 1 to Series 3.

The update includes fixes a maliciously crafted audio file, which could lead to arbitrary code execution, another issue which could allow an app to execute arbitrary code with system privileges, and one where an app could read restricted kernel memory, thus endangering user’s private data. Interestingly, Apple’s support page says this was discovered by Jann Horn of Google Project Zero, who is also credited with finding the Spectre and Meltdown flaws.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd