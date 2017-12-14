Apple iOS 11.2.1, tvOS 11.2.1 updates now ready to download, fixes HomeKit bug

Apple iOS 11.2.1 update and tvOS 11.2.1 update are now rolling out to users. Apple iOS 11.2.1 update and tvOS 11.2.1 update are now rolling out to users.

Apple has rolled out iOS 11.2.1 update for its iPhone and iPad users. Apple TV users will also get the tvOS 11.2.1 update. Apple’s iOS 11.2.1 update comes with bug fixes, including for an issue where remote access for the Home app was disabled to shared users. Apple’s tvOS update also comes with a fix for the same.

The bug in iOS 11 was giving unauthorised access to the Home app, and according to Apple’s Security update page, it could allow a “remote attacker” to unexpectedly alter the application state. Apple’s simultaneous update for iOS 11 and tvOS will fix this issue. Of course in India, where Home app has not really taken off and the number of compatible products is limited, this might not be a major concern for most iOS users. Still it is best to keep the iOS updated with the latest software for security reasons.

Apple iPhone, iPad users can go to Settings app>General>Software Update and check for the update. Users will need a live internet connection to download and install the update, which is around 69.1 MB in size on iOS. Apple iPhone 5s and later support iOS 11 , iPad Air and later devices are also eligible for the update. Finally iPod touch 6th generation also get the iOS 11 update.

When downloading or installing the iOS 11 update, it is best to rely on a stable WiFi connection for the same. Additionally the iOS devices needs to have a minimum of 50 per cent charge for installing the new update, else a user will have to plug it in before the update gets installed. Apple iOS users who have not installed updates from the last few pushed out by the company might find the size of this current update to be slightly larger.

