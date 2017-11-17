Apple iOS 11.1.2 update fixes iPhone X display problem in colder temperatures

Apple iOS 11.1.2 update rolls out: Fix for iPhone X display not responding in colder weather. Apple iOS 11.1.2 update rolls out: Fix for iPhone X display not responding in colder weather.

Apple iOS 11.1.2 update has started rolling out for customers, which brings two major fixes for iPhone X users. Apple iPhone X users were reporting on how the device’s display would freeze and become non-responsive in colder temperatures. The latest iOS 11 update includes a solution for the same. The second issue the iOS 11.1.2 update addresses revolves around Live photos and videos getting distorted on the Apple iPhone X.

Apple’s latest iOS update is 323 MB is size, though this can be higher if you’ve not installed the previous sets of iOS updates and there have been quite a few recently. Users should find the update in Settings>General> Software update. A user will have to be connected to the internet and can choose to download the update via mobile data or WiFi. Apple iOS 11.1.2 update applies for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch (sixth generation).

With the iPhone X users had complained the display would stop responding at temperatures close to zero degrees celsius or lower. Customers had posted about the problem on Reddit as well. Apple had then issued a statement to The Loop saying it would issue a fix for this. These are not the only set of problems plaguing the Apple iPhone X.

Some users have taken to Reddit to complain about poor audio quality on the earpiece speaker and noise distortion during calls. Other users have pointed the sound quality on iPhone X is not “listenable” and starts cracking at certain volumes. Apple has not yet commented on the issue. Other iPhone X users also posted on Twitter about a green screen of death for their OLED display. In this case, a green line appears across the screen and the phone stops responding. It seems Apple has been issuing replacements for iPhone X users who faced this particular problem.

Overall, the rollout of iOS 11 has not been the smoothest and Apple has been pushing out regular updates in order to deal with the bugs and software problems. The previous iOS 11.1.1 update fixed an auto-correct bug where the character was getting replaced by A followed by a symbol. Apple also fixed an issue with ‘Hey Siri’ not working on some iPhones.

