Apple iOS 11.1.1 rolls out with fix for auto-correct bug, ‘Hey Siri’ issue

Apple iOS 11.1.1 update is now rolling out with two major bug fixes. The first relates to an auto-correct issue. According to the details for the iOS 11 update, one of the issues was that if users were typing ‘I’ on their iPhone, autocorrect would change it to“A” followed by a symbol. Apple says the new update will fix this problem.

Some users had reported that in iOS 11, typing ‘I’ would get replaced by the A followed by a question mark box. Users had also posted about the same on Twitter. The iOS 11.1.1 update also fixes an issue where the ‘Hey Siri’ would stop working. iPhone users who have faced the problem should find it resolved after they install the update from Apple.

Apple’s iOS 11.1.1 update is around 323.1 MB in size, though this could be higher depending on how frequently you’ve been installing updates on the iPhone or iPad. Apple iPhone 5s and higher are all eligible to get the iOS 11.1.1 update. Apple iPad Air and later will get the update as well and the iPod Touch 6th generation is also eligible for the latest software version.

In order to install, the latest version of iOS 11, users should go to their iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch and go to the Settings app, followed by General > Software Update and tap Download and Install. Users can also plug their device into their Mac or compatible PC, which has the latest version of iTunes and install the update from there into the iOS device.

Apple iOS 11 has come with a spate of problems for users with reports of devices freezing and apps crashing. iOS 11 also ends support for 32-bit apps, so users should keep that mind and will need to update some of their older apps.

