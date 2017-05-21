Apple iOS 10.3.2 rolled out, users complain of battery drain issues

Apple iPhone users can check for iOS 10.3.2 in ‘Software Update’ tab in Settings menu. Apple iPhone users can check for iOS 10.3.2 in ‘Software Update’ tab in Settings menu.

Apple has rolled out iOS 10.3.2 for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later as well as iPod touch 6th generation. The latest update primarily addresses security issues as it includes ‘bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad’.

According to Apple’s security update page, iOS 10.3.2 fixes bugs in Safari, AVEVideoEncoder, CoreAudio, iBooks, IOSurface, kernel, one Notifications bug, WebKit-related fixes and more.

Apple iPhone users can check for iOS 10.3.2 in ‘Software Update’ tab in Settings menu. It is important you backup your iPhone to iCloud before installing the update. Also, make sure iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and there’s more than 50 per cent battery. The update can be installed via iTunes as well.

Several users who’ve installed 10.3.2, have taken to Apple’s official Support Communities site as well as social media to report battery drain problems with the update.

“I have a badly battery drain in my iPhone 5s using iOS 10.3.2 please tell me what I should do?” said one of the users on company’s Support Communities site. “my phone just died at 80%… @AppleSupport fix up your phones,” wrote a user on Twitter. Apparently, she has an iPhone 6s, which is running iOS 10.3.2.

The bug seems to be causing extreme battery drain in iPhones, resulting in 10 per cent to 20 per cent loss in battery right after unplugging device after a 100 per cent charge. Separately, users have complained of their phones getting switched off even with about 40 per cent battery left.

According to a report in Forbes, the bug only seem to be affecting iPhones and not iPad or iPod touch. “Is it a renaissance of the 30% Bug which Apple claimed it has quashed in iOS 10.2.1?” the report reads. However, this appears to be a bug, and those unaffected by it may actually see improvements in battery life on their iPhones.

