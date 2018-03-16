Apple, ICICI Bank offer cashback upto Rs 10,000 on iPhone X, iPhone 8, MacBook, and more devices

Apple has partnered with ICICI bank to offer cashback up to Rs 10,000 on its products including iPhone models, MacBook and Apple Watch. Apple has partnered with ICICI bank to offer cashback up to Rs 10,000 on its products including iPhone models, MacBook and Apple Watch.

Apple has partnered with ICICI bank to offer cashback up to Rs 10,000 on its products including iPhone models, MacBook and Apple Watch. The offer will be valid from March 12 to April 15 on credit card transactions. Do note that the offer is only applicable on EMI transactions, which can be availed for six, nine, 12, 18 or 24 months. A maximum of two transactions or card wil be eligible for cashback during the offer period.

The cashback offer will be available on card swiped at Pinelabs or Plutus POS terminal, payment gateway. The cashback amount will be credit to the user’s credit card account within 90 days from the date of transaction. ICICI Bank is charging 13 per cent interest rate on EMI tenures of six, nine and 12 months. Those who choose 18 months or 24 months EMI option will have to pay an interest rate of 15 per cent. Apple MacBook buyers get Rs 10,000 cashback, while those buying iPads or Apple Watch will get Rs 5,000 cashback.

Apple iPhone X with Rs 10,000 cashback

Apple iPhone X, which is the company’s latest flagship, will get buyers the maximum cashback of Rs 10,000. The smartphone has an edge-to-edge OLED display, dual 12MP rear cameras with dual OIS, Face ID, Animojis, etc. Apple iPhone X price in India starts at Rs 95,390 for the 64GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant sells for Rs 1,08,930.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with Rs 8,000 cashback

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be bought with a cashback of Rs 8,000. Apple iPhone 8 costs Rs 67,940 for 64GB storage model, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 81,500 in India. Apple iPhone 8 Plus is priced at Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 for 64GB and 256GB storage models, respectively. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with a glass and metal design body along with support for wireless charging. The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual 12MP rear cameras, while iPhone 8 has a single 12MP sensor at the back. Both phones are powered by the same A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus with Rs 4,000 cashback

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus get Rs 4,000 cashback. Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus are two-year old devices and still have one of the best performances thanks to A10 Fusion chip. Apple iPhone 7 has a 12MP rear camera, while iPhone 7 Plus features dual 12MP sensors at the back. The official MRP of iPhone base 32GB storage model is Rs 52,370 and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 61,560. Apple iPhone 7 Plus is currently selling at Rs 62,840 for 32GB storage model and at Rs 72,060 for 128GB option respectively.

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus with Rs 3,000 cashback

Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus can be bought with Rs 3,000 cashback. The iPhone 6s 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 42,900, while the 128GB storage version costs Rs 52,100. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display, A9 chip, 12MP rear camera and a 5MP FaceTime camera. In comparison, Apple iPhone 6s Plus gets a bigger 5.5-inch display, the same processor and camera. Both the smartphones support 3D Touch. Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) is priced at Rs 52,240, while the 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 61,450.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone SE with Rs 2,000 cashback

Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 6 get Rs 2,000 cashback. The official MRP of iPhone SE is Rs 26,000 for the 32GB storage model and Rs 35,000 for 128GB storage variant. Apple iPhone SE is one of the cheapest iPhone models available in India, and it comes with a smaller 4-inch display and 12MP rear camera.

