Apple HomePod firmware reveals iPhone 8’s facial recognition feature, bezel-less design

Apple iPhone 8 could come with facial recognition technology, something we’ve been constantly hearing over the past few months. (Image credit: Steve Troughton Smith/Twitter) Apple iPhone 8 could come with facial recognition technology, something we’ve been constantly hearing over the past few months. (Image credit: Steve Troughton Smith/Twitter)

Apple is expected to announce three iPhones this year, one of which will be the iPhone 8 with an OLED display and a new design language. Plus, the iPhone 8 would come with facial recognition technology, something we’ve been constantly hearing over the past few months. Developer Steve Troughton Smith has discovered first references that the device will use face detection technology in the firmware for the Apple HomePod.

Earlier last week, Apple released early firmware for the HomePod, which won’t be coming to the public before December. The developer discovered that the firmware offers a number of references to infrared face detection that has been rumoured to be featured in the next-generation iPhone. The face recognition feature has been found within the BiometricKit, the framework that basically enables TouchID. This could be an indication that Apple might not ditch TouchID entirely, but offers an alternative in the form of face recognition feature.

This isn’t the first time it has been claimed that Apple is looking to add facial recognition feature in the iPhone 8. Previously KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 8 would support 3D facial recognition technology for unlocking the device.

In addition to face recognition feature, the firmware includes an image of the iPhone 8, confirming that the device will be bezel-less in nature. In fact, it would come with a bezel-less design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Andy Rubin’s Essential phone. The codename for the iPhone 8 is ‘D22’.

The bezel-less iPhone image can be extracted from Payment_glyph_phone-D22.caar in PassKitUIFoundation.framework with the code pictured pic.twitter.com/HAyDO0E931 — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone and Apple will celebrate the occasion by releasing the iPhone 8, featuring a different looking design. The device is expected to launch sometime in September, but there are reports that claim that the phone could be delayed to October or November. Meanwhile, a research note from Deutsche Bank claims that the iPhone 8 might be delayed until 2018 because of ‘Component shortages and technical challenges”. Apple is apparently struggling to integrate the TouchID fingerprint scanner into the display, which might delay the iPhone 8.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd