Apple HDFC offer: Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on iPhone X, MacBook and more

Apple iPhone X, Apple MacBook will come with up to Rs 10,000 cashback thanks to HDFC Bank’s new offer. The bank is providing cashback on purchase of iPhone models from iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, to iPhone SE, etc. The offer is valid on EMI transactions made via HDFC credit or debit cards.

The cashback offer is valid till June 10 across select stores in the country. Cashback will be credited on or before 90 days from the date of transaction. There is No Extra Cost EMI option available as well on select models. HDFC notes that prospective consumers should check with the store whether the product is covered under ‘No Extra Cost EMI’ at the time of purchase.

Further, as per the offer page details reveal, the cashback will be printed on charge slip and only then will the same be credited to their account. Here is a list of Apple products that are eligible for HDFC’s cashback offer:

Apple iPhone X cashback offer

HDFC is offering Rs 10,000 cashback on purchase of the Apple iPhone X. To avail this offer, the consumer needs to make the purchase on EMI through HDFC credit or debit card. The iPhone X retails at starting a price of Rs 95,390 for the 64GB variant. Meanwhile, the iPhone X 256GB version comes for a price of Rs 1,08,930. After claiming the cashback offer, the iPhone X 64GB model will effectively cost Rs 85,390, while the 256GB version will come for Rs 98,930.

Keep in mind that with cashback offer this amount will only come after 90 days to the respective card. The cashback is not available immediately, and you will have to pay full price at purchase.

Apple iPhone X features an edge-to-edge display with a notch on the top for Face ID and its various sensors like Dot Projector, etc. It sports a 5.8-inch OLED Retina display. The water and dust resistant iPhone X supports wireless charging and Face ID. In terms of optics, the smartphone offers dual 12MP camera sensors on the rear. Apple iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic chip.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X review: The best iPhone no doubt, but be careful

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus cashback offer

HDFC is offering a cashback offer of Rs 8,000 on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model is available in India at a starting price of Rs 77,560 for the 64GB version, while the 256GB model retails at Rs 91,110. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, has a price of Rs 67,940 for the 64GB variant and Rs 81,500 for the 256GB model.

To recall, the iPhone 8 series made its debut last year featuring a refreshed design, enhanced processing hardware and better imaging sensors. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus comes with wireless charging support, and sport a glass body. The iPhone 8 series is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone X.

Also Read- Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: Till the iPhone X comes, this is the best

Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus cashback offer

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus get a cashback of Rs 4,000. The 2016 Apple flagship smartphones feature stunning cameras, though only the iPhone 7 Plus has a dual-rear camera. Apple iPhone 7 has a smaller 4.7-inch display, while the Plus version has a 5.5-inch one. Both iPhones have a rating of IP67 for water and dust resistance.

Apple iPhone 6S/6S Plus, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE offers

For the iPhone 6S and the 6S Plus models, HDFC is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000. Meanwhile for the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE consumers can get a cashback of Rs 1,000. The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S are currently listed for a price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively for the 32GB version on e-commerce portals. Meanwhile, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 32GB models are available online for a price of Rs 24,998 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

MacBook

Besides the iPhone models, Apple MacBook is also entitled to the cashback offer. On purchase of Mac using HDFC credit or debit card, consumers can get a cashback offer of Rs 10,000. But to avail the offer, consumer will have to make the transactions using EMIs.

