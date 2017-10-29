Apple fires engineer after daughter’s iPhone X hands-on video goes viral on YouTube

Apple has reportedly sacked an engineer after daughter’s iPhone X video goes viral. Apple has reportedly sacked an engineer after daughter’s iPhone X video goes viral.

A hands-on video of the iPhone X on Youtube apparently got an Apple engineer fired from the job. Brooke Amelia Peterson published a video on YouTube earlier this week, which featured the iPhone X. The phone belonged to the senior Peterson, who was working on RF and wireless circuit design for the iPhone X. As the video went viral, Apple took the drastic step to dismiss Peterson from the company.

In her latest YouTube video, Peterson now claims her dad has been sacked from Apple. Peterson explained that the former Apple engineer took the full responsibility of giving her access to the iPhone X. Peterson said that her dad broke the company’s rule, as Apple has no tolerance of rule violations. According to The Verge report, Apple requested Peterson to remove the video from YouTube.

While some may think that sacking of an engineer is a little too extreme, the hands-on video evidently include some footage of an iPhone X confidential information such as codenames of unreleased Apple products in the Notes app and special employee-only QR codes. If Apple had not sacked Peterson, otherwise it would have sent a wrong message about the security in Cupertino.

This isn’t the first time Apple has sacked an engineer to showing off the device ahead of the launch. In 2010, Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder claimed (via Gizmodo) that he was shown an iPad 3G for a couple of minutes and the test engineer of letting him access the tablet was fired. The incident happened when Wozniak was waiting in the queue outside the Apple store to get the iPad.

Apple iPhone X has been the most hyped device of this year. The tenth anniversary iPhone will be available in more than 55 countries around the world, including India. The iPhone X, Apple’s most expensive iPhone, sold out in less than 10 minutes upon being made available for pre-order. It will start shipping from November 3. The base model costs Rs 89,000 for the 64GB model and the top-end model with 256GB will set you back by Rs 102,000.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd