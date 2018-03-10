Apple Fest on Amazon till March 12: iPhone X starting at Rs 82,999, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more discounts

Amazon is hosting the Apple Fest sale till March 12 on its site where it will offer discounts across products from the company, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Here’s a look at all the offers. Amazon is hosting the Apple Fest sale till March 12 on its site where it will offer discounts across products from the company, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Here’s a look at all the offers.

Apple Fest is being held on Amazon India from March 6 to March 12, during which users can avail deals and discounts on products such as iPhone, Apple laptops, tablets as well as Apple Watch. Additionally, laptops are available with exchange and no cost EMI offers. Apple iPhone models get up to Rs 10,000 off. Apple iPhone X is available starting Rs 82,999, while Apple iPhone 8 Plus price starts at Rs 65,999. Apple iPhone 8 will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,999.

Apple iPhone 6s, 6s Plus start at Rs 33,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively. Apple iPhone 7 gets discounts as well during the sale and it will be available starting at Rs 41,999. Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 6 will be up for grabs starting at Rs 17,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. Apple MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini along with Apple Watch Series 1,2 and 3 are listed with several deals and discounts. Let us take a look at all the Amazon discounts on Apple iPhone, iPad and Watch:

Apple iPhone X starting at price of Rs 82,999

Apple iPhone X with 64GB storage is retailing at Rs 80,999 on the Amazon sale, down from the official MRP of Rs 95,390. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 97,999, instead of Rs 1,08,930. Apple iPhone X is the company’s latest flagship smartphones. It comes features like an edge-to-edge OLED display, 12MP+12MP rear camera with dual OIS, Face ID, Animojis, etc.

Apple iPhone 8 starting at price of Rs 54,999 and iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 65,999

Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage space is starting at Rs 54,999 as part of the sale, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 69,999 in the sale. The official MRP for both variants is Rs 67,940 and Rs 81,500 respectively. Apple iPhone 8 Plus is starting at Rs 65,999 on the site for the 64GB version while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 79,999. The official MRP for both is Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport a glass and metal design body and come with wireless charging support. The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual rear camera, while iPhone 8 has a single rear camera. Both phones are powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 7 starting at price of Rs 41,999

Apple iPhone 7, which is now nearly two years old, has a price of Rs 41,999 during the Amazon sale for the 32GB variant, though you will be compromising on space for this. The 256GB storage version is listed for Rs 68,900. Apple iPhone 7 has 4.7-inch screen, 12MP rear camera with Quad-LEd flash and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. The phone is powered by the A10 Fusion chip.

Apple iPhone 6s starting at price of Rs 33,999 and iPhone 6s Plus at 38,999

Apple iPhone 6s first launched in 2015, and it is available at a starting price of Rs 33,999 for 32GB storage option. Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP rear camera. The bigger iPhone 6s Plus has a price of Rs 38,999 during the sale for 32GB storage option. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Retina Display and has a 12MP primary camera.

Apple iPhone 6 starting at price of Rs 23,999 and iPhone SE at Rs 17,999

Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 23,999, and this is one of the cheaper options for those who want the 4.7-inch display device for under Rs 30,000. The iPhone SE, which is one of the cheapest iPhone models, is priced at Rs 17,999 in the sale for 32GB storage model. The phone comes with a 12MP rear camera and 4-inch display.

Apple Watch Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 and Apple iPad discounts

Apple Watch Series 3 is listed for Rs 29,500. The older Series 2 has a price of Rs 25,900 for the 38mm Stainless Steel case version, while the 42 mm version is priced at Rs 39,900. The older Apple Watch Series 1 is starting at Rs 21,900. The Apple iPad with 9.7-inch display with 32GB storage space is priced Rs 36,985 for the WiFi+4G LTE+voice calling variant.

