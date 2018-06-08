Apple Fest on Amazon: Discount offers on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 6, iPhone SE

Amazon India iPhone Fest will continue till June 12, the e-commerce site is offering discounts and deals across several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Amazon India iPhone Fest will continue till June 12, the e-commerce site is offering discounts and deals across several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Amazon’s seven-day-long Apple iPhone fest started on June 6 and will continue till June 12 during which the discounts are being offered on several iPhone models including flagship iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE.

Besides discounts on all models, Amazon is also offering an instant discount of Rs 5000 to HDFC bank customers. The offer can be availed by making the purchase using an HDFC credit or debit card or through EMI options. Here are the top deals the e-commerce platform is offering during this iPhone fest.

iPhone X starting at Rs 85,999

The premium Apple iPhone X will be available for a discounted price of Rs 85,999 for the 64GB model against the market price of Rs 95,390. Meanwhile, the 256GB version can be bought at Rs 99,749 instead of its original price: Rs 1,08,930. HDFC Bank customers are eligible for an additional instant discount of Rs 5000.

The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina HD display, is powered by A11 bionic chip and comes with Face ID. The iPhone X has a dual camera setup having 12MP units, each with OIS. The phone is water and dust resistant, and supports wireless charging.

iPhone 8 at Rs 59,999, and iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 71,999

If the flagship iPhone still seems too expensive you can opt for the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB version can be bought at Rs 71,999 instead of its original price of Rs 77,560. You can grab the 256GB version at a discounted price of Rs 82,999 instead of its market price of Rs 91,110. HDFC bank customers are eligible for an additional Rs 3000 discount.

The base model of the iPhone 8 is up for sale with a Rs 4000 discount and is available at Rs 59,999 (its standard price is Rs 67,940) for the 64GB model. The 256GB version is available at a discounted price of Rs 68,999 (its original price is Rs 81,500).

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus boast of revamped designs and enhanced processing hardware. The devices have a glass body and wireless charging support. The iPhone 8 series is also powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, the one found on the iPhone X.

iPhone 7 at Rs 46,999

The iPhone 7 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 46,999 for the 32GB version instead of the original price of Rs 52,370. The 256GB model is available at a discount of Rs 3000 and it’s listed at Rs 54,999 (its original price is Rs 61,560). There is an additional Rs 2000 instant discount for HDFC bank customers. The iPhone 7 comes with 4.7-inch display, a brilliant 12MP camera and has water and dust resistance.

iPhone 6s Plus at Rs 37,999 and iPhone 6s at Rs 33,999

The nearly two-year-old iPhone models – iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus – are available at discounts as well.

The 32GB version of the iPhone 6s Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 (instead of its original price of Rs 52,240).

The 32GB version of the iPhone 6s is being offered at Rs 33,999. The phone is listed on the Apple website at a price of Rs 42,900.

Buyers of iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are also eligible for an additional discount of Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively if they are using HDFC credit and debit cards

iPhone 6 at Rs 23,999 and iPhone SE at Rs 17,999

For the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE, Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 1250 and Rs 1000 respectively to HDFC bank customers. Amazon is offering the iPhone 6 at a discounted price of Rs 23,999 for the 32GB storage version. The cheapest iPhone model, iPhone SE (32GB model) is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 instead of the original price: Rs 26,000.

