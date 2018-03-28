Apple Education event: New iPad, Schoolwork app and everything that was announced

Apple Education event: Here’s a look at everything Apple announced from the new iPad to Schoolwork app. (Image source: Reuters) Apple Education event: Here’s a look at everything Apple announced from the new iPad to Schoolwork app. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple at its Education event in Chicago announced a new cheaper iPad with 9.7-inch display as well as apps geared towards education. The new 9.7-inch iPad will go on sale in April in India at a starting price of Rs 28,000 for the 32GB WiFi only variant. Apple’s education apps will also be made available in markets like India. Here’s a look at everything Apple announced at its education event.

Apple iPad (2018): Specifications, Price in India, features

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad for 2018 includes support for Apple Pencil. The iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion chip compared to the A9 chip for the 2017 variant. In US, the iPad is priced at $329 for retail, while for the educational institutions it will cost $299. In India, the new iPad will be priced at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB version while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with the same 32GB storage will cost Rs 38,600. Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad will come to India in April. There will also be a 128GB variant in both options.

Also read: Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) vs iPad 9.7-inch (2017): A closer look at specifications, features

The display resolution on the new iPad is 2048 x 1536 pixels, which comes to 264 ppi. Apple’s new iPad Apple’s has a 64-bit quad-core processor and the company claims this is faster than any of the Google Chromebooks in the market. Apple says the new iPad can edit 4K video, play graphics-intensive games or allow users to experience the latest augmented reality apps. The iPad will have TouchID on the front, 8MP rear camera and FaceTime camera on the front as well. Apple’s new iPad has 10 hours of battery life and comes with a built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery.

Apple’s new iPad comes with support for the Apple Pencil as well (Image source: AP) Apple’s new iPad comes with support for the Apple Pencil as well (Image source: AP)

The iPad is also capable of 1080p video recording and comes with Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac); dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO and Bluetooth 4.2 technology for technology. The cellular version include 4G LTE support. The new iPad runs iOS 11.

Apple’s Everyone Can Create Curriculum

Apple also announced a new “Everyone Can Create” which is a free curriculum to make teaching for more fun. It looks at drawing, music, film-making and photography and how these can be added to existing lessons for any subject. Apple says “Everyone Can Create” has been designed to be used on the new iPad. Everyone Can Create will include teacher and student guides, lessons, ideas and examples as well, in order to guide schoolteachers.

Susan Prescott, Apple vice president of Product Management and Marketing, speaks during the Apple event. (Image source: AP) Susan Prescott, Apple vice president of Product Management and Marketing, speaks during the Apple event. (Image source: AP)

Apple’s Schoolwork app

Schoolwork is a new app which will help teachers create assignments and see student progress in the classroom. Apple says all data on the app is secure and only the teacher can see the progress of the student; no third-party, not even Apple can access this.

The app will let a teacher assigned specific activity within another education based app and direct their students directly to the specific point within the app. In the US, education apps like Nearpod, Tynker and Kahoot are integrating support for Schoolwork, says Apple.

Read more: Apple announces new 9.7-inch iPad: Price in India is Rs 28,000, launches in April



Classroom on Mac

Apple also announced that Classroom, which is a teaching assistant app will now be available on Mac. Teachers can launch apps, books and webpages on all student devices at once or send and receive documents via Classroom. The Mac version of Classroom will be available in beta starting in June. Apple also announced that teachers and students will get 200GB of free iCloud Storage.

