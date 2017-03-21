Apple doubles the storage of iPhone SE; starts at Rs 27,200

Apple iPhone SE will be available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities. Apple iPhone SE will be available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities.

Apple has updated its entry-level, 4-inch iPhone SE with larger capacities. Now, the iPhone SE will be available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities. For those who’re looking to buy the iPhone SE, Apple will begin selling the new iPhone SE in India starting March 24. It will start upwards of Rs 27,220.

Before the announcement, the iPhone SE started at 16GB and 64GB storage options. According to Apple, the current 16GB and 64GB storage options are being discontinued. Although fans have been waiting for Apple to launch the iPhone SE 2; instead, the iPhone 7 maker has updated the smartphone with more spacious 32GB and 128GB storage capacities.

Exactly one year ago, Apple unveiled the iPhone SE, marking a return of the popular 4-inch form factor. The iPhone SE is an upgrade over the iPhone 5s, which is now selling for as low as Rs. 18,000 in India. The iPhone SE sports a 4-inch Retina Display having a resolution of 1136 x 640 pixels. It is powered by an A9 processor, alongside an M9 coprocessor. Boasting a smaller form factor, it comes with a 12MP iSight camera, which includes Apple’s dual-tone flash and the ability to shoot 4K videos. There’s also a 1.2-megapixel camera on the front of the iPhone SE. The device also features the TouchID fingerprint scanner as well as support for Apple Pay.

The announcement of the new iPhone SE comes at a time when Apple recently started offering the iPhone SE at a discounted price. The 16GB variant of the iPhone SE is available for Rs 19,999, while the 64GB model can be purchased for as low as Rs 25,999. With the launch of the iPhone SE in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities, we doubt Apple will phase out the 16GB and 64GB storage options in India anytime soon. Hopefully, we will see the price of the 16GB and 64GB models will further go down, to accommodate the new iPhone SE models.

For anyone who is looking for a new smartphone, the iPhone SE still makes a good option. Not only it packs relatively powerful hardware in a smaller form-factor, the phone remains the cheapest iPhone. Though the new iPhone SE is here, Apple still hasn’t upgraded the device from the specifications point of view.

