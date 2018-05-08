Apple could launch iPhone with triple rear cameras in 2019, says analyst

Apple’s 2019 iPhone could come with a triple-camera setup. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation) Apple’s 2019 iPhone could come with a triple-camera setup. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation)

Apple is likely to launch a new iPhone model with a triple-camera setup in the second-half of next year, according to a report from Taipei Times, citing a research note from analyst Jeff Pu of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting. This would be the first time Apple will launch an iPhone with three cameras on the back. Huawei’s P20 Pro is the world’s first smartphone with a Leica-branded triple-camera setup, featuring a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome snapper, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The report actually focuses on Largan, a popular Taiwanese lens maker. Given that Apple is one of the clients of Largan, it is but natural to expect that the lens maker’s revenue will shoot up if the Cupertino company comes up with a triple-lens camera smartphone in the next two years. The report further claims that Huawei is developing a low-end model of the P20 Pro with three cameras on the back, although the launch date has not been made clear.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Apple is keen to launch an iPhone with three cameras on the back. Last month, the Economic News Daily reported that the Tim Cook-led company would release an iPhone with a triple-camera setup next year. The report said the 2019 iPhone will feature three 12MP 6P lenses with up to 5X zoom.

With falling sales of smartphones, more companies have started to focus on the phone’s camera as the key differentiator. Samsung Galaxy S9’s marketing campaign is entirely focused on the flagship smartphone’s camera. With the P20 Pro, Huawei is also leaving no stones unturned to highlight the phone’s fancy triple-camera setup. In fact, the Chinese tech giant has been comparing the P20 Pro’s camera with a DSLR.

