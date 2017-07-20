Apple could introduce new iPhone SE in August, says new report

Apple could launch a new iPhone SE next month, according to a report. Apple could launch a new iPhone SE next month, according to a report.

French website iGeneration claims Apple plans to hold an event next month to launch the successor to the iPhone SE, the company's most affordable smartphone.

The report further states that the second-generation iPhone SE will be more affordable at €399 (or approx Rs 29,517). This is down from €489 (or approx Rs 36,239) for the current-generation model.

The launch of the new iPhone SE appears to be questionable, given the fact that Apple has never introduce a new device in August. The company generally holds a press event in September, when it unveils its flagship smartphone. The first iPhone SE was itself launched in March 2016.

Apple iPhone SE has always been seen as the bridge between the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6. Although the 4-inch smartphone packs a powerful hardware and improved cameras, the interest in the iPhone SE is weaker compared to other iPhone models. Despite a muted response from fans, Apple updated the iPhone SE in March this year. The company doubled the storage capacity, with the base variant now comes with 32GB storage and 128GB for the high-end model.

All that said, the iPhone SE has been the part of all the marketing campaigns in India. In fact Apple has even started assembling the iPhone SE in the country at its contract manufacturer’s plant in Bengaluru. Last month, it shipped its first ‘Made in India’ iPhone SE. Apple is selling the iPhone SE in India at a slightly lower price, starting at Rs 23,398 for the 32GB storage capacity.

At the same time, there are conflicting reports that Apple might never come with the second-generation iPhone SE. That’s according to noted industry analyst Pan Juitang, who took to Weibo (via GSM Arena) to claim the company won’t refresh the 4-inch iPhone.

Apple is expected to launch the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s, 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus ,and a 5.8-inch iPhone 8 later this year. Both the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7s Plus are expected to be launched this fall, though the iPhone 8 could be delayed because of the technical glitches.

