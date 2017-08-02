Apple beats expectations, iPad sales grow after years of decline

Apple iPad sales are back on the track for the first time since 2014. Apple iPad sales are back on the track for the first time since 2014.

Apple has posted its latest earnings report for the June quarter and it appears that iPad sales are back on the track for the first time since 2014. Sales reached 11.4 million, up 15 per cent from the same period a year ago, churning roughly $4.9 billion in revenue. Apple reportedly attributes the success to a stronger push for iPads in education and enterprise segment. That, by way, is a positive indication for the iPad business.

For the past few years, Apple iPad have been gradually declining, underlining how the tablet segment itself has lost steam the world over. In Q1 2014, iPad sales set a new record of 26 million and generated 11.5 billion in sales. In contrast, subsequent quarters saw declining sales of the iPad. For instance, Apple shipped just 46.2 million iPads in 2016, down about 40 per cent from a peak a few years ago. In the last three or four years, Apple’s iPad business saw a steep fall in sales though it still leads the worldwide tablet market. Over 36.2 million tablets shipped in Q1 2017 compared to 39.6 million units in the same quarter during the same period. In fact, the global tablet saw a decline of 8.5 per cent year over year, according to market research firm IDC.

Earlier this year, though, Apple finally did revamp its iPad lineup. It introduced a 9.7-inch iPad with costs $329 (or approx Rs 21,078), which makes is the entry-level iPad for first time buyers. The company replaced the iPad Air 2 with the budget tablet, with a hosts of improvements. It features a 9.7-inch Retina Display, an all-day battery life, A9 chipset, and compatibility with the latest version of iOS. It’s possible to say that the launch of Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad has made a strong impact not only on budget conscious consumers but on the education market.

The company also updated its iPad Pro models including the launch of a new premium model with a 10.5-inch display, which seems to have made an impact. With the iPad Pros, Apple is trying hard to compete with Microsoft’s Surface range by offering a similar set of features and specifications with a high-resolution display, optional keyboard and stylus.

It’s early to say that Apple’s iPad business is back on track, but it seems that customers are willing to pay for the enhanced features Apple added to the latest-generation iPads.

