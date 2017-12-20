Apple AirPods upgrade to launch in 2018, says analyst Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple AirPods 2 could launch in 2018, according to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. (Source: Reuters) Apple AirPods 2 could launch in 2018, according to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. (Source: Reuters)

Apple’s AirPods, the wireless earbuds powered by Siri, might be out of stock in most places, but it looks like the company could launch an upgrade to these in 2018. Apple AirPods were launched with the iPhone 7 in 2016, but no new version was showcased when the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series were revealed. While the AirPods were mocked by some for their design, they have proved to be fairly popular Apple product with most consumers.

According to the report by noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple AirPods shipments will increase 100 per cent in 2018 with 26-28 million shipments expected. MacRumors has shared Kuo’s noted and he is quoted as saying, the second generation of AirPods will have a small change. According to his noted, the AirPods 2 will have a “smaller quartz component,” but the note does not give give any more details on what will change. Apple’s new AirPods will likely be manufactured by Taiwan’s Inventec, adds the note.

It adds that the AirPods will get a inductive charging case, and these will ensure the new AirPower charging mat can be used to charge the ear phones. Apple had showcased this mat at the launch of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 but this will only be released in 2018. According to Kuo’s note, Apple will likely have sold 13-14 million AirPods worldwide by end of 2017, which is a fairly big number.

Apple AirPods are powered by Siri and can pair instantly with an iOS device. They can work with multiple iOS devices, and a user does not have spend time pairing these with each; the entire process is automatic provided a user has the same iCloud account on all devices. Users can summon Siri by just double tapping on one of the pods. AirPods were launched at Rs 15,400 in India, though currently there are retailing for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart.com

