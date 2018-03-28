Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) vs iPad 9.7-inch (2017): A closer look at specifications, features

So, what has changed on Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad, compared to the last year’s 9.7-inch iPad? Let’s find out. So, what has changed on Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad, compared to the last year’s 9.7-inch iPad? Let’s find out.

Apple has announced its new 9.7-inch iPad with A10 Fusion chip for immersive Augmented Reality experiences as well as support for Apple Pencil at a special event held in Chicago. The updated 9.7-inch iPad succeeds the iPad that was launched in March last year. Apple’s new iPad is coming to India in April, with price starting at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB version. In comparison, the previous-generation iPad Pro is powered by the A9 chip along with access to over 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it.

Another highlight is the support for accessories such as the $49 Crayon digital pencil that has been announced by Logitech. Crayon, which will remain limited to the education market, does not need to be paired via Bluetooth and works with any iPad. Logitech Crayon has been specifically designed for the new iPad and features palm rejection technology, allowing students to write and draw naturally, just as they would with traditional pencil and paper.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018), iPad (2017), Apple Pencil: Price in India and availability

Apple iPad 9.7-inch will be available starting at Rs 28,000 for the base 32GB storage model with Wi-Fi. The 32GB Wi-Fi+Cellular variant is priced at Rs 38,600. The device can be bought in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold finish colour variants. It is available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

Apple announces new 9.7-inch iPad: Price in India is Rs 28,000, launches in April

Apple Pencil can be purchased separately for Rs 7,600, while Smart Covers for iPad will be available for Rs 3,400. The Smart Covers come in Charcoal Grey, Midnight Blue, (RED), White and Pink Sand colour variants.

Apple’s older-generation iPad comes in Silver, Gold and Space Gray colour options. It is priced starting at Rs 28,900 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and Rs 39,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Polyurethane Smart Covers for iPad can be bought at Rs 3,700 in Charcoal Grey, White, Midnight Blue, Pink Sand and (RED) colour variants at Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018): Apple Pencil

The big change is that the new 9.7-inch iPad now supports Apple Pencil, which can be used to write, draw, sketch, etc on the device. Apple Pencil was introduced with the iPad Pro. It comes with advanced sensors that measure pressure and tilt for an enhanced accuracy and low latency. Apple Pencil enables note-taking and inline drawing, along with illustration in apps like Notability, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Microsoft Office. Thanks to iPad’s palm rejection technology, users can rest their hand on the screen while using Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch runs iOS 11 with several new features like The Dock, Drag and Drop as well as Files app. The Dock essentially makes it easier to multitask by giving users a quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen. The Drag and Drop feature makes moving images, text and files between apps more seamless. The device is said to offer up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video or listening to music. Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2017) also runs iOS 11.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) vs iPad (2017): Design and Display

Apple iPad (2018) has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2048×1536 pixels. The screen features a higher-resolution touch sensor that enables Apple Pencil support. It sports a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating as well. Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2017) has the same 9.7-inch Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels. It sports an aluminum unibody design.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch review: Can this replace the laptop?

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) vs iPad (2017): Camera

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, Autofocus and support for Live photos. The user can shoot 1080p HD videos as well as 720p slow-motion videos at 120 fps using the back camera. There’s a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina flash and support for 720p HD video recording. Just like the previous-generation iPad, the Touch ID in the new device is built into the home button. Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2017) also has an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front FaceTime camera, though the cameras do not support Live Photos unlike the new iPad.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) vs iPad (2017): Processor, Battery and Memory

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion fourth-generation chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture and comes with sensors such as gyroscope and accelerometer that enable AR experiences. It also has embedded M10 coprocessor. Apple’s older iPad runs the Apple’s A9 chip with 64‑bit architecture. In terms of battery, the iPad is said to offer 10 hours of battery life on WiFi, and around 9 hours of life for browsing the web on Cellular. Both the iPad models support the Apple SIM feature, which makes it easier to connect to wireless data plans from the device.

