Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) pre-orders now open on Flipkart; prices start at Rs 28,000

The wait is over. Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) is now available to pre-order on Flipkart for those who’re interested to get their hands-on the latest iOS device. The e-commerce platform will start selling the sixth-generation iPad from April 20, going to up April 26 depending on the variant. The new 9.7-inch iPad will be made available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray colour options. Apple first demonstrated the 9.7-inch iPad (2018) at the company’s education-focused event at Lane Technical College Preparatory High School on March 27.

Flipkart has listed the 9.7-inch iPad (2018) in both 32GB and 128GB storage options. Also, the latest iPad can be purchased in either Wi-Fi only or 4G LTE options. The 32GB Wi-Fi only iPad is priced at Rs 28,000, while the model with 4G LTE costs Rs 35,700. The 128GB Wi-Fi only model will cost Rs 38,600, whereas the 4G LTE model is priced at Rs 46,300.

For those who’re not aware, the sixth-generation iPad is an upgrade to its 9.7-inch iPad which was launched last year. The device has a refreshed hardware and is now powered by an A10 Fusion chipset (which is an upgrade from the previous generation’s A9 chipset). The A10 Fusion chipset currently powers the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The other big highlight of the new 9.7-inch iPad (2018) is that it will be the first non-iPad Pro to support the Apple Pencil, which is an optional accessory that will cost Rs 7600. Apple Pencil support means that users will be able to draw and sketch on the display with pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality.

The new iPad (2018) retains its Touch ID fingerprint authentication, an 8MP rear camera, a Face ID HD front camera, and an optional LTE connectivity. Apple promises the 9.7-inch iPad’s battery will last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

