Andy Rubin’s new ‘Essentials’ phone is coming: All you need to know about the Android creator

Andy Rubin, creator of Android operating system, is now ready to unveil a smartphone of its own. In a teaser image posted on Twitter, Rubin gave a glimpse of the upcoming device, which will feature edge-to-edge display and bezelless design. Rubin’s most recent venture called ‘Essentials’ will manufacture the high-end device.

“At least one prototype of Rubin’s phone boasts a screen larger than the iPhone 7 Plus’s (5.5-inches) but has a smaller overall footprint because of the lack of bezels, one of the people said,” reads a report in Bloomberg.

For people who don’t know who Andy Rubin is, let us take you through his profile and career road map:

Google bought Android from Rubin in 2005. He worked with the search giant for about eight years, before leaving the company in 2014 to start a new venture called Playground Global – a startup incubator. In November 2016, he registered ‘Essentials Products Inc.’ with the US Patent Trademark Office. Among listed good and services were smartphones, tablets, and computer operating software for mobile phones.

I’m really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people’s hands… pic.twitter.com/LRzQCFSKTm — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) March 27, 2017

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter, who told the site that Rubin will be the chief executive officer (CEO) of Essentials. Apart from the upcoming smartphone, Essentials is working on a host of hardware products for the mobile as well as smart home markets, according to report.

Essentials’ Twitter page went live in November 2016, and the first tweet appeared on May 25. “Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We’re here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned…,” it reads. The Twitter page already has over 8,000 followers. May 30 is when Rubin is slated to speak at Recode’s Code Conference on that date.

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We’re here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned… — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

In a consecutive tweet, Essentials put out a picture of its new smartphone with the device blacked out. What is noticeable is a rounded attachment on top of the device, which the company later confirmed is a 360-degree camera unit. Reports suggest Rubin is working on a modular smartphone, and users will be able to attach hardware accessories via magnetic pins to add features to the smartphone.

We heard you @renan_batista – here’s something to hold you over until next week: pic.twitter.com/QSIeXyjKNq — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

Rubin, in April, had tweeted an image suggesting the company is working on some sort of a wide angle camera lens for its new smartphone. “Can anyone guess what my colleague Wei is working on? First correct guess wins a signed version of the product when it’s ready!” his tweet reads.

While Android OS has been confirmed for Rubin’s Essentials smartphone, we do not have details about the device as of now. However, what we know at this point is that the smartphone will have a bezel less display like we saw on LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8; and magnetic pins to attach mods. The reports states that the phone is expected to go on sale around the middle of this year, with a price-tag nearly same as iPhone 7.

