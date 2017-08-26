Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 smartphone starts shipping: Here are the details

Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 has started shipping for people who pre-ordered it. Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 has started shipping for people who pre-ordered it.

Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 has started shipping for people who pre-ordered it. Essential, in a tweet from its official handle said, “We’re beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone’s patience!” The company will send people an e-mail having tracking information about the PH-1.

Rubin recently shared pictures of PH-1 in production, and assured buyers that the company is ramping up to deliver the Essential phone. To recall, the high-end modular smartphone was unveiled in May and it costs $699.

Essential will only ship the glossy black colour variant of the PH-1 for now, according to a report in The Verge. White colour option is listed as ‘coming soon’, while matte variant of the Essential phone isn’t available for pre-order just yet. It is unclear if people who pre-ordered PH-1 with 360-degree camera will get the latter along with smartphone as well.

Coming to specifications, Essential PH-1 gets a titanium and ceramic case. The smartphone is being touted as a competitor to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 series devices and the upcoming iPhone 8 this holiday season. The PH-1 features magnetic sensors to support mods. The 360-degree camera is being sold as an add-on attachment separately at $749 (or approx Rs. 48,437).

Essential PH-1 sports an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top for protection. Essential PH-1 is 7.8 mm thick and it weighs approximately 185 grams. The smartphone runs Android operating system.

We’re beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone’s patience! — Essential (@essential) August 25, 2017

One of the highlights of Essential PH-1 is its dual rear cameras (13MP + 13MP), where one of the lens is capable of taking shots on dual RGB, mono and another is true monochrome. Other features of the camera include f/1.85 aperture and hybrid auto-focus. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.20 aperture and fixed hyperfocal lens. Powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the PH-1 features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery is a 3040mAh one.

