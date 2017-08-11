Andy Rubin shares pictures of Essential PH-1 in production, but when will it go on sale?

Andy Rubin shared pictures of PH-1 in production on Twitter, adding that more details on its availability will be out next week. (Source: Andy Rubin/Twitter) Andy Rubin shared pictures of PH-1 in production on Twitter, adding that more details on its availability will be out next week. (Source: Andy Rubin/Twitter)

Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 smartphone is expected to hit the shelves soon. The Android creator shared pictures of PH-1 in production on Twitter, adding that more details on its availability will be out next week. “We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential,” Rubin wrote on Twitter.

Essential PH-1 was unveiled in May. Last month, Rubin sent out an email to its customers saying Essential PH-1 is going through “certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers” and it will start shipping in a few weeks. The exact date is still unclear.

Meanwhile, Essential Products has raised $300 million in new funding and signed up retailers to sell the PH-1 smartphone. Amazon.com is now an investor in the company. Essential Product’s first two devices will be high-end PH-1 smartphone and an Amazon Echo-like gadget for the home.

Essential PH-1 is a $699 phone with a titanium and ceramic case. The smartphone will compete directly against Samsung Galaxy S8 series smartphones and the upcoming iPhone 8 this holiday season. Essential PH-1 is a modular smartphone that comes with magnetic sensors to support mods. The company is selling 360-degree camera add-on attachment separately at $749 (or approx Rs. 48,437).

Essential PH-1 features an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The PH-1 weighs approximately 185 grams, and is 7.8 mm thick. It runs Android operating system.

We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential pic.twitter.com/CYrhTMSt1g — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) August 9, 2017

Essential PH-1 sports dual rear camera (13MP Dual RGB, Mono + 13MP True Monochrome) with f/1.85 aperture, and hybrid auto-focus. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.20 aperture and fixed hyperfocal lens. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU. There’s 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Essential PH-1 is backed by a 3040mAh battery and it supports fast charging technology as well.

