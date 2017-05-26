Android’s Co-Founder Andy Rubin to unveil ‘something big’ on May 30

Andy Rubin left Google in 2014. He was head of Android till 2013. (Image teaser of bezel-less device by Rubin) Andy Rubin left Google in 2014. He was head of Android till 2013. (Image teaser of bezel-less device by Rubin)

Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin seems to be ready to unveil a new smartphone under its company name Essential on May 30th. Rubin teased about the bezel-less phone back in March, but not much is known about the smartphone or the company at this point of time.

Rubin was reportedly working on a new smartphone company of his own since 2015. In March, he gave little glimpse of the bezel-less phone on Twitter noting, “I’m really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people’s hands…”

Now on Thursday, Rubin again shared an update on Twitter by saying that he is ready to share what he was up to, all this while, and asked people to follow new twitter handle – @Essential.

The mysterious company – Essential – also noted about the announcement and its first tweet on Thursday noted that “something big is coming on May 30th”.

Essential’s first tweet reads, “Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We’re here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned…”

If rumours are right, then we are looking at a very high-end smartphone from Essential with 5.5-inch bezel-less display, Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM to compete with the likes of Samsung, Apple and Google. Even a Bloomberg report from Jaurary noted that one of the prototype from Essential featured metal sides and a ceramic back. The handset might also feature a proprietary connector that would allow for magnetic hardware accessories to expand phone’s functionality over time.

Anyhow, it seems like a well planned announcement timing for the smartphone, when Google just finished off with I/O Keynote and Apple is all set to host WWDC.

