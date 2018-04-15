Android P might come with iPhone X-like navigation gestures: Report

Google’s Android P will likely get iPhone X-style navigation gestures. Google’s Android P will likely get iPhone X-style navigation gestures.

Google seems to have leaked a major feature of Android P, the next version of Android mobile operating system. According to a screenshot briefly appeared on the Android Developers blog, Android P will get iPhone X-style navigation gestures.

In the screenshot posted to the Android Developers blog, first spotted by Ars Technica, the navigation button has been completely altered, with an all-new look. Gone is the standard layout of “back, home and recent apps”. As per the leaked screenshot (which has since been taken down), the navigation button now has a back button, a wider button and no multitasking button.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall says “it’s gesture navigation 100 per cent per my source”. Hall also says he’s been told the back button hides “fades and hides itself sometimes”. Though it’s not clear if the pill-shaped button will work as a button, or is simply an identifier to swipe up for home like the iPhone X. At this point, at least, there’s still a lot of questions unanswered. We’ll likely learn more about Android P at the upcoming Google I/O, which is scheduled to take place in Mountain View next month.

It’s gesture navigation 100% per my source. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) April 13, 2018

It isn’t hard to believe that iPhone X-style navigation gestures will be added to Android P. A lot of Android smartphone manufacturers have come up with bezel-less smartphones with edge-to-edge displays and, naturally, they are interested in adding features to their phones. Android P also embraces a notch design, similar to the iPhone X.

