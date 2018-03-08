Android P is not coming to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C tablet

Google Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will not be getting Android P, confirmed the company. (Nexus 6P in this file photo) Google Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will not be getting Android P, confirmed the company. (Nexus 6P in this file photo)

Google has released the first developer preview for Android P, which will be the next version of the popular mobile operating system from the company. However, it looks like the Nexus series will no longer be supported for future Android OS updates and the company is finally pulling the plug on these devices. While Android P developer preview is out for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, there is no mention of Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P or the Pixel C tablet on the list.

According to a report on Ars Technica, Google in an email confirmed that it was dropping these devices for future updates. It said that Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C will not get the final build of Android P. Nexus phones were the ones that came with stock Android and got the latest Android version before the Pixel phones were rolled out in October 2016.

The Nexus 5X was manufactured by LG, while the Nexus 6P was the first premium smartphone in the series and manufactured by Huawei. The phones were launched in 2015 when the company was still investing in the Nexus project. Google has continued to roll out developer updates on Android Oreo 8.1 for the Nexus phones.

The Android P developer preview is now ready to download for Pixel 2 phones and the original Pixel devices. Google says the update is meant for developers who are testing out app compatibility for the upcoming version of Android and not for regular users at the moment. Android P will bring some big changes, including support for a iPhone X-style notch on edge-to-edge displays, which will be embraced by more Android phones in 2018.

Asus Zenfone 5Z was announced at MWC 2018 and the phone features a notch on the front similar to the Apple iPhone X. Android P update also bring more privacy for users and will restrict apps running in the background from accessing microphone, camera or other sensor data, which can give away crucial information about the user.

