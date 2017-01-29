Android 7.0 Nougat update for HTC 10 put on hold in Europe

HTC 10 was launched in India back in March at Rs 52,990, the first smartphone to feature OIS for both front and rear cameras. HTC 10 was launched in India back in March at Rs 52,990, the first smartphone to feature OIS for both front and rear cameras.

HTC 10 has started receiving Android Nougat update. According to a tweet by Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director at HTC EMEA, the update has been rolled out for devices in the UK, Russia, the Middle East and Turkey. In a separate tweet, Graham said the rollout has been paused in mainland Europe as the company looks into a technical issue. “For HTC 10 users in mainland Europe, we’ve unfortunately had to pause the rollout as we look into a technical issue and work to correct it,” his tweet reads. It is expected to begin again in February.

According to a report in Android Police, the size of the OTA update for HTC 10 is 1.17GB. It suggests HTC 10 Lifestyle in Europe as well as HTC One M9 have also started receiving Android Nougat update of 1.15GB and 1.27GB in size respectively. Notably, HTC started rolling out the Android Nougat update (1.11 GB in size) for unlocked HTC 10 users in USA in November last year.

HTC is not the only smartphone maker who has put the Android Nougat update on hold due to technical issues. To recall, Asus put the roll out on hold for its Zenfone 3 smartphone in Philippines due to undisclosed issues. Asus Philippines confirmed the same on its official Facebook page saying, “The update is currently on hold.” The company advised users to enable auto update from Settings menu to get pop-up notification once the update is available.

Android Nougat brings new features like bundled notifications, better doze performance, split-screen mode, direct reply from notifications, cutomisable quick settings, better battery performance, seamless software updates, file-based encryption, work mode and more.

For HTC 10 users in mainland Europe, we’ve unfortunately had to pause the rollout as we look into a technical issue and work to correct it. — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) January 26, 2017

HTC 10 was launched in India back in March at Rs 52,990, the first smartphone to feature OIS (optical image stabilisation) for both front and rear cameras. The phone comes with a 5.2-inch Super LCD display (2560 x 1440 pixels resolution) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. HTC 10 is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor along with an Adreno 530 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable to 2TB). The phone is 4G LTE capable and is backed by a 3000 mAh battery featuring Quick Charge 3.0.

