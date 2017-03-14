Android Nougat now seeding for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge in India: Report

Samsung has begun to roll-out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge in India. Samsung has begun to roll-out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge in India.

There’s some good news for owners of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge, with Android Nougat finally getting its official release. After Europe, Samsung has begun to roll-out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge in India.

According to screenshots obtained by SamMobile, the update weighs in at 1.3GB, and brings all the enhancements you’ve seen with the Nougat update on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Android Nougat brings a number of major improvements and upgrades, making it Google’s most advanced software release to date.

There are multiple ways to install Android 7.0 Nougat on the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge. The easiest of them however, is to wait for the over-the-air notification on your device. Alternatively, you can manually check for the update. In order to check the software update, users can go to Settings, scroll down and tab About Device section.

Check for updates to get the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. It is highly recommended users download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid data charges. Also, make ensure the device’s battery is charged 50 per cent and above. If everything is working as it should, updating to Android 7.0 Nougat should be extremely simple and user-friendly.

The latest version of the OS comes with a new UX, improved usability of notification function, Samsung Pass, new Quick Panel, Samsung Cloud, and multi-window with an improved controller that allows the window size to be easily adjusted in the split screen view. It’s unknown whether the update brings the Samsung Pay to both the devices.

How many of you have started receiving the update on the Galaxy S6 devices? Let us know in the comments section below.

