Android Nougat now rolling out for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in India, Samsung Pay coming soon

Samsung began the official roll-out of the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its flagship devices, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge earlier this month. Starting in the US, the update has been subsequently expanded to the UK, France, South Korea, Malaysia, China and the United Arabs Emirates. Now, India is the latest country where Samsung has started seeding Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

According to a report on SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out build number G930FXXU1DQAZ and G935FXXU1DQAZ for the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge in India. The firmware update is sized over 1.2GB and brings all the enhancements Android Nougat has to be offer.

If you haven’t receive the OTA notification, you can manually check for the update. In order to check the software update, users can go to Settings, scroll down and tab About Device section. Check for updates to get the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. It is recommended users download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid data charges. Also, ensure the phone’s battery is charged 50 per cent and above.

The new update brings with it a new Quick panel design, as Samsung has removed the tiles from the icons in the panel’s first depth. Icons in the second depth are organised into groups of nine, making them easier to locate. Android Nougat also brings support for multi window with an improved controller that allows the window size to be easily adjusted in the split screen view.

With the Nougat update rolling out for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Samsung will soon bring its mobile payment solution to India. A report on SamMobile last month claimed that Samsung was planning to introduce Samsung Pay in India in the near future, and now the company has begun teasing the official launch. As SamMobile reports, once the handsets will be update to Android 7.0 Nougat, users will see a pop up message , which says “the future of payments is coming soon”.

For those who are not aware, Samsung Pay is a mobile payment platform. It is similar to Apple Pay and Google Pay. It lets you store your credit, debit and gift cards in the smartphone, which can be used to pay for any purchase instead of having carry physical cards in your wallet.

Samsung Pay is coming to India at a time when India is in the verge of digital revolution and the popularity of mobile payment solutions such as Paytm, Freecharge, Oxygen wallet and Mobikwik are at an all time time. As of now, Samsung is teasing the launch of Samsung Pay in India; it hasn’t confirmed as yet when the service will go live.

