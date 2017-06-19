Amazon Smartphone sale: Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 24,990, iPhone SE at Rs 19,990 and more

Amazon Smartphone Sale: Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy On7 and other smartphones on sale. Amazon Smartphone Sale: Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy On7 and other smartphones on sale.

Amazon has a Smartphone Sale going on from June 19 to June 21, and it will also offer discounts on laptops and headphones during this time period. For those who’ve been looking to purchase a new smartphone, now is a good time given that most e-commerce players will be hosting a sale before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) comes into play, and pricing expected to change for smartphones.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Moto G4 series, the older OnePlus 3 all have some discount on them as part of Amazon’s Smartphone Sale. Here’s a look at the top deals on Amazon India on the smartphones, and which ones you can consider.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone SE discount

Apple iPhone 6 is available at Rs 24,999 on Amazon India for the Space Grey colour version with 32GB storage. iPhone 6 will get the iOS 11 update for those who were wondering about it, and it sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP camera. The 32GB space might not be enough on the iPhone, but at least this is better than going for a 16GB option.

Apple iPhone SE is also available on discount at Rs 19,999 on Amazon India, for the Space Grey version. This one has a smaller 4-inch Retina display with a 12MP rear camera and 1.2Mp front camera. However, the total storage on this is less at 16GB, which might not be enough for users.

Users should keep in mind Amazon India is not an authorised reseller for Apple products in the online space, rather Flipkart is the authorised one. So before buying an iPhone from Amazon India make sure it is at least Amazon fulfilled to avoid future hassles.

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, On7 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung On5 Pro is available at Rs 7,190 on Amazon India in the gold colour version. The phone comes with 5-inch HD resolution display, Exynos quad-core processor 2GB RAM+16GB storage. The phone has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The Samsung On7Pro (gold) is available at Rs 8,690 on Amazon India, and this one features a bigger 5.5-inch HD resolution display with the Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, 2GB RAM+16GB storage. This one has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera along with a removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,990. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,990.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with 16MP front and 16MP rear cameras, and a full HD Super Amoled display. The phone is available at a price of Rs 25,990 for the 64GB storage option, down from the original price of Rs 27,990.

Moto G4 series

Moto G4 with 16GB storage is available at Rs 9,999 and comes with a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, 2GB RAM and 3000 mAh battery. The rear camera is 13MP with dual LED flash, and it has a 5MP front camera.

Moto G4 is also available on discount on the Amazon Smartphone sale. Moto G4 is also available on discount on the Amazon Smartphone sale.

Moto G4 Plus (4th Gen smartphone) with 16GB storage space is listed at Rs 10,499 and sports a 16 MP rear camera, 5.5-inch full HD display (1080p) with Coring Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a 3000 mAh battery, and 2GB RAM on board along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3 gets a price of Rs 26,999 on the sale, which is Rs 1000 off from the original Rs 27,999 price. However, the OnePlus 5 is launching soon, so for a lot of people getting the older phone might not make for such an attractive offer. But users should not OnePlus 3 is still a pretty good phone, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and a 16MP rear camera. OnePlus 3 will also get Android O update so at least the phone won’t get outdated on the software front so quickly.

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Lenovo Z2 Plus with 32GB storage is available at Rs 9,999 and comes with the Snapdragon 820 processor as well, along with a 5-inch full HD display, glass and metal design, along with 3GB RAM and a 13MP rear camera.

