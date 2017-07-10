Amazon Prime Day today: Redmi 4 sale, OnePlus 5 cashback, Amazon Fire TV Stick discount and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale discounts, offers: Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale at 5pm, OnePlus 5 cashback, FireTV Stick discount and more. Amazon Prime Day Sale discounts, offers: Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale at 5pm, OnePlus 5 cashback, FireTV Stick discount and more.

Amazon Prime Day sale will start today at 6 pm IST, and it will offer some deals, discounts for Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Day will see the sale of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone at 5 pm. The Amazon Fire TV Stick will retail at a price of Rs 2,999 instead of the original Rs 3,999 price, along with Rs 499 cashback in the Amazon Pay Balance. Here’s a quick look at top deals to expect as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale

Amazon Prime Day sale will see the Redmi 4 smartphone listed for purchase at 5 pm. Users can go to Amazon India and ask to be notified when the sale starts. Redmi 4 has three variants, and all are listed on the Amazon India website for sale. Redmi 4 starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB version, Redmi 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999, while the Redmi 4 with 4GB RAM+64GB is priced at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 4 comes with a 5-inch HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 13MP rear camera+5MP front camera and a 4100 mAh battery. Redmi 4 also comes with 45GB extra data offer from Vodafone, Hungama Play and Hungama Music subscriptions for 12 and 3 months respectively. There’s also Rs 200 Amazon Kindle Credit for Redmi 4 buyers. Once again, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for this sale.

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Stick Discount

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets a price cut on the Prime Day sale, and you can buy it for Rs 2,999 on the website. There’s also Rs 499 cashback in your Amazon Pay Balance account for users. This is device similar to Google Chromecast, except it comes with apps as well. You don’t need your smartphone to cast content on your television. Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with 100GB of Airtel broadband data as well.

Amazon Prime Day OnePlus 5 cashback option

If you’ve been planning to buy the OnePlus 5 smartphone, today might be a good day. If you’re exchanging an older smartphone for the OnePlus 5, Amazon is offering up to Rs 2000 extra in cashback. With the current exchange scheme, you can get a maximum of Rs 18,500 off on the OnePlus 5 smartphone.

OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor 6GB/8GB RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The battery is 3400 mAh and comes with Dash Charging support as well.

Amazon Prime Day discounts on fitness bands

Amazon Prime Day mentions that it will offer a minimum of 40 per cent discount on fitness bands. While details for these bands is not available, Amazon is the authorised retailer for Fitbit, Misfit, etc in India, and if these bands get a heavy discount, then today is a good time to go shopping for your fitness band.

Amazon Pay cashbacks, credit/debit card discounts

Amazon Prime Day will last for 30 hours, and there will be special offers worth Rs 1,100 for all Prime members who shop today. Amazon will also give cashback to Prime members using Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon members who top up their balance from June 29 will get extra 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 200. Customers with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will be eligible for 15 per cent cashback of up to Rs 2,000. The minimum purchase amount has to be Rs 5,000 and this will have to be for items listed under the Amazon Prime sale.

Amazon Prime Day Discounts on ZTE nubia smartphones

Amazon will have some deals and discounts on ZTE nubia smartphones as well. nubia Z11 Mini will be priced at Rs 9,999 down from the original price of Rs 11,499. There’s also 15 per cent cashback for HDFC debit, credit card users.

nubia Z11 Black Gold will be available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999, which is Rs 4000 down from the original price of Rs 29,999. nubia Z11 in Gray will be priced at Rs 24,999. nubia M2 Lite is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sale, which is a Rs 1500 discount on the original price of Rs 12,499. nubia Z17 mini will cost Rs 18,999 during the sale. Also nubia M2 will be exclusively available for Amazon Prime users from 6.00 pm today till July 11.

