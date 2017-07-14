Amazon Prime Day in India: OnePlus 5 was bestselling smartphone, claims company

OnePlus 5 was unveiled in India on June 22, and the sales for the smartphone began June 27. It comes in two variants -Midnight Black with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Slate Gray with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. OnePlus 5 was unveiled in India on June 22, and the sales for the smartphone began June 27. It comes in two variants -Midnight Black with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Slate Gray with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

OnePlus 5 was the bestselling smartphone during the Amazon ‘Prime day’, said the company in a press statement. OnePlus did not give out the number of units sold but claimed that hourly sales of OnePlus 5 saw six times jump between 6 PM on July 10 to midnight of the July 11, compared to average hourly sales on the platform.

“We are overwhelmed by the nation-wide response we have received for the OnePlus 5 during the Amazon ‘Prime Day’ sale. Furthermore, Amazon.in played a vital role in the success of the OnePlus 5, which has been clear from the reactions to the phone since its recent launch. We are committed to giving OnePlus fans the best smartphone and the OnePlus 5 has proved to be just that,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus said.

OnePlus 5 was unveiled in India on June 22, and the sales for the smartphone began June 27. It comes in two variants -Midnight Black with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Slate Gray with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The two options are priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively. OnePlus 5 features dual camera setup (16+20MP), and comes with the Snapdragon 835 processor.

Meanwhile, Amazon said in a statement that it witnessed record Prime members on the first day of Prime Day in India. According to the company, more numbers joined Prime than any full month since launch. FireTVStick, OnePlus 5 smartphone and Seagate Expansion 1.5TB portable external drive were the top three best sellers on Prime Day in India. Smartphone sales recorded a five times jump, with the top selling brands being OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Motorola, Samsung and Apple.

“We are humbled the overwhelming response to our first Prime Day in India. With records set for Prime member sign ups, shopping across categories, streaming of Prime Video and Amazon Pay top ups customers clearly voted for the value and convenience of Amazon Prime.” said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India.

