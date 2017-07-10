Amazon Prime Day deals: OnePlus 3T, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, LG G6 and more

Amazon Prime Day deals: OnePlus 3T, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, Honor 6X and other smartphones on discounts. Amazon Prime Day deals: OnePlus 3T, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, Honor 6X and other smartphones on discounts.

Amazon Prime Day has started, and as expected there are several discounts, deals on top-end mobiles including OnePlus 3T, Google Pixel, Moto G5, LG G6 and others. Now, the key thing to remember about the Amazon Prime Day sale is that these deals are for a limited time period only, and you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible to participate for the sale. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 499 in India per year, for now. Only products that come under Amazon Prime service will be offered in the deals.

Amazon Prime Day has deals on the OnePlus 3T, and you can get this phone for Rs 27,999 which is a discount on the original price of Rs 29,999. This phone is going to be sold in India till the end of the year, according to OnePlus, and as we’ve noted earlier this is a pretty capable smartphone. This one has the the Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM on board and there’s 64GB of storage space, along with a 16MP rear and front camera.

Next up, there is a deal on the Moto G5 Plus, which is now available at a price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage version. This is Rs 1000 off on the original price of Rs 16,999. Again for those looking to buy a mid-range mobile phone, Moto G5 Plus is one of the better options to consider in the market.

LG G6, which is their current flagship for 2017, gets another price cut on Amazon India as part of the Prime Day deals. LG G6 is retailing at a price of Rs 37,990 during the deal, and this is lower than the launch price of Rs 55,000. However, the phone has been retailing for around Rs 41,000 recently, but still you can grab it for a lower price on Amazon Prime Day.

Google Pixel smartphone is available at Rs 38,999 down from the original launch price of Rs 57,000 as part of the Amazon Prime Day deal. But remember, this price is only for the 32GB variant and Google Pixel doesn’t support a microSD slot, though it does come with unlimited cloud storage space for photos, videos at full resolution on the Google Photos app. Given the OnePlus 3T with a similar processor is retailing for less, Google Pixel is on the pricier side.

Other phones part of the Amazon Prime Day deals are Honor 6X, which retailing at Rs 12,999 for the 64GB variant and the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. This smartphone comes with a dual rear camera, which is not often seen in this price range.

