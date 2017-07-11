Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple iPhone 7 at Rs 42,999, iPhone 6s at Rs 34,999 and more

Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, Apple Watch 2 are all on discount. Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, Apple Watch 2 are all on discount.

Amazon Prime Day deals are still on, and these are the last few hours. Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, Apple Watch all have a discounted price as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals. As with any other deal on Amazon Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to claim any of these. Amazon Prime membership in India cost Rs 499 per year, and includes free access to Amazon Prime Video. The price is expected to go up to Rs 999 in the second year, though that hasn’t be announced yet. Here’s a look at some iPhone deals on Amazon, and those on other smartphones.

Apple iPhone 7 in Black colour with 32GB storage space is priced at Rs 42,999 on Amazon as part of the deal. Apple iPhone 7 now has an official price tag of 56,200, and while the regular discounted price is around Rs 47,590. The Amazon Prime deal gives you another Rs 5000 or so off. Apple iPhone 7 in Jet Black colour with 128GB storage is priced Rs 53,999 on Amazon India under the Prime Day deals, and this is down from the original price of Rs 65,200.

Apple iPhone 7 in Black (this is the matte black variant, not the shiny, glossy Jet Black) with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 51,499 on the Amazon Prime Day deal. Coming to the older iPhones, Apple iPhone 6 in Space Grey colour and 32GB storage will cost you Rs 24,999 as part of the deal, which is not bad at all. Apple iPhone 6 is eligible for iOS 11 as well.

However, you can get the iPhone 6s in Space Grey with 32GB at a price of Rs 34,999 down from Rs 46,900. Again, the iPhone 6s is a better option to consider, considering this phone launched in 2015, and comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It will also get iOS 11, and you’re getting the iPhone for under Rs 40,000. However, the 32GB storage will be a bummer for some.

Apple iPhone 6s , iPhone 6 all have discounts on Prime Day deals.

For those, who’ve been wanting to buy an Apple Watch Series 2 in the 42 mm size, you can get the Space Grey colour in the aluminium case, with a black sport band for Rs 27,900 down from the original price of Rs 34,900.

Other smartphones, which still have some deals and offers running on them, include the budget Samsung On5 Pro (Gold) smartphone, which gets a discount of Rs 500 and can be purchased for Rs 7,490. Also the OnePlus 5 has Rs 2000 cashback via Amazon Pay balance for Prime members only, who are purchasing this phone in exchange for another smartphone. This deal applies only on the 6GB RAM gray colour variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd