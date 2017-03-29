Amazon Mobile Carnival: Deals on OnePlus 3T, Apple iPhone 7 discounts and more

Amazon Mobile Carnival: Upto Rs 2500 off, Rs 10,000 discounts on Apple iPhone 7, and deals on OnePlus 3T. Amazon Mobile Carnival: Upto Rs 2500 off, Rs 10,000 discounts on Apple iPhone 7, and deals on OnePlus 3T.

Amazon is hosting a mobile carnival from March 29 to March 30 with deals on smartphones like OnePlus 3T, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, the Moto G4 series, Samsung’s Galaxy On smartphones and others. Here’s a quick look at the top offers that are lined up on Amazon India.

OnePlus 3T doesn’t have a discount as such, but users who purchase either the 64GB or the 128GB version of the phone will up to Rs 1,250 back. This will be made available as Amazon pay balance and applies for those who opt for credit card EMI. Other offers include Rs 500 ebook promotion credits on Kindle, 14GB additional data with every 1GB for Vodafone users. OnePlus 3T users who stream using the Prime Video app will get Rs 250 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Apple iPhone 7 series is the second one on the list, which has some solid deals on offer. Most of the black versions have up to Rs 10,000 off on Amazon. For example, Apple iPhone 7 in Black with 32GB storage is available at Rs 52,999, and with some sellers it is available for Rs 49,999, which is a Rs 10,000 off on the Rs 60,000 price.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black with 128GB storage is available at 71,899.00, which is down from the original price of Rs 82,000. Users should remember though Amazon is not the official certified reseller for Apple products online in India, that’s Flipkart.

Other devices which are up for discounts on the Amazon Mobile Carnival are: Moto G4 Play, which is now available at Rs 7,999, which is Rs 1,000 discount. Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is available at Rs 9,240 down from the Rs 11,190 price. Samsung Galaxy On8 now costs Rs 12,990 on Amazon as part of the sale. Finally Moto G4 Plus with 16GB storage is available at Rs 11,499 on Amazon India as part of the sale.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A will also be going on sale on Amazon India tomorrow, and is priced at Rs 5,999. Last time the phone went out of stock in less than four minutes, so let’s see if it lasts longer this time around.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd