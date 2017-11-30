Amazon iPhone Fest: Deals and discounts on iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 7

Amazon iPhone Fest: Cashback and deals on iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 Plus. Amazon iPhone Fest: Cashback and deals on iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Amazon India is holding an early Christmas iPhone shopping festival starting today to December 9. The online market place will offer discounts, exchange offers, cashback, No Cost EMIs and instant discounts on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Additionally, iPhone X will be available in limited quantities.

During the sale, Amazon is offering the iPhone 6 32GB at Rs 25,990 (down from Rs 29,950), iPhone SE 16GB at Rs 20,000 (down from Rs 26,000) , iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 41,999 (down from Rs 49,000), iPhone 6s 32GB at Rs 36,999 (down from Rs 40,000), iPhone 8 Plus 64GB at Rs 69,685 (down from Rs 73,000) and iPhone 8 64GB at Rs 58,999 (down from Rs. 64,000). All iPhone models are listed with discounts and are available with exchange of old smartphones.

Amazon is also offering discounts of up to Rs 9500 on exchange of old iPhone devices. Moreover, customers can take advantage of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on HDFC credit card. The e-commerce market place is also offering Rs 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions.

Interestingly, Apple iPhone X will be available during the sale. However, Amazon has clarified that the stock will be limited quantities. Customers should not that there will be no instant discount or cashback on the purchase of the iPhone X. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Ever since the launch, the iPhone X has been available in limited quantities due to the heavy demand.

