Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top offers on Apple iPhone 7, 6s, OnePlus 3T and others

Amazon Great Indian Sale is starting from August 9 and will go on till August 12. Amazon will be offering discounts on smartphones and mobile accessories, and the list of devices includes Apple’s iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, along with OnePlus 3T, Lenovo, Moto, Samsung, Honor, Coolpad devices. Here’s a quick look at the top deals that are currently showing on Amazon India as part of the Great Indian Sale.

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone, the coming few days will be a good time to consider one. Apple iPhone 6 with 32GB storage is currently on a discount of eight per cent on Amazon India available at a price of Rs 26,899. Do note that Flipkart plans to reveal a special price for same phone as part of its Big Freedom Sale. Apple’s older iPhone 5s with 16GB on board storage is retailing at Rs 16,899 for those looking to get an iPhone under Rs 20,000.

Amazon also has discounts on Apple iPhone 7 series with the 128GB iPhone 7 in Jet Black being priced at Rs 58,248, which is a 10 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 65,200. The 32GB variant of this phone is retailing at around Rs 49,828 on the Amazon India website, which is an 11 per cent discount.

The iPhone 6s with 32GB storage space is retailing at Rs 41,990, compared to the original price of Rs 46,900. Finally, the iPhone SE has a price of Rs 24,890 for the 32GB version, though you should look for a better deal on this, given the 128GB variant is also in the market now.

OnePlus 3T with 6GB RAM + 64GB memory gets a discount of Rs 2000 on Amazon India and is being sold at a price of Rs 27,999. Amazon India also has discounts on the Moto G5 Plus with 32GB storage version retailing at Rs 15,999 compared to the Rs 16,999 original price tag. However, Flipkart will sell this phone for Rs 14,999 during their sale. The older Moto G 4th Gen with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 on Amazon India.

Finally, the Lenovo Z2 Plus gets a good discount on the Amazon India website for the 64GB version which is now priced at Rs 12,199. Remember this phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, and a fairly decent performance and camera. The 32GB version of this phone is retailing at Rs 10,870. Both variants have a 39 per cent discount.

Amazon also has up to Rs 1000 off on Honor branded smartphones from Huawei, as well as offers on Coolpad and Samsung phones.

