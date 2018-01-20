Amazon Great Indian sale starts today, Prime members get early access at 12 PM

Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories. Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories.

Amazon Great Indian Sale starts midnight (12 AM) today, January 21 and will be live till January 24. Amazon Prime members get an early access to deals and discounts on January 21 at 12 PM. The e-commerce site will be offering discounts across various categories including mobiles and accessories, laptops, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, fashion products, book, daily essentials, and more.

People using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will get 10 per cent additional cashback. Amazon Pay users will get 10 per cent back as Amazon Pay Balance. Prime members will need to download the Amazon app and sign in to their account to get an early access. During early access, Prime members can add products to their wishlist and buy them at discounted prices during the sale period.

Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories. Various offers listed include, no cost EMI as well as doorstep pickup, instant discount for those who will be taking the exchange offer. OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition open sale has already started, and users can buy the phone for Rs 37,999. Honor View 10 and LG V30+ will get discounts during the sale.

Honor View 10 is the company’s latest flagship, and the highlight of the device is the Kirin 970 chipset , which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI related tasks. The smartphone was launched at Rs 29,999 earlier this month. LG V30+ is a high-end premium smartphone that comes with a 6-inch 18:9 ratio OLED display and Hi-Fi Quad DAC built-in, with sound tuning by B&O Play.

Amazon has given a sneak peek into discounts on several smartphones, though new prices will only be revealed once the sale starts. The list of phones that get discounts include Honor 6X, Samsung On5 Pro, Moto G5s Plus, BlackBerry KEYone, LG Q6, Google Pixel XL, and more. Samsung On5 Pro, Lenovo K8 Note, 10.or G, Micromax Canvas Infinity, and Nubia M2 are listed to get deals as well.

Coming to accessories, Bluetooth headsets get up to 60 per cent off, while mobile cases and powerbank get 80 per cent and 65 per cent off respectively. In the electronics category, users will get up to 55 per cent off. Amazon is giving up to Rs 20,000 off on laptops as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd