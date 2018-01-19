Amazon Great Indian Sale: Nubia smartphones to get up to Rs 2000 off

Amazon users can get benefits up to Rs 2,000 on select Nubia smartphones during the website’s Republic Day sale. Amazon users can get benefits up to Rs 2,000 on select Nubia smartphones during the website’s Republic Day sale.

Amazon users can get discounts of up to Rs 2,000 off on select Nubia smartphones during the website’s Republic Day sale. Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Sale from January 21 to January 24. Under this offer, Amazon Prime users can get benefits for an additional 12 hours, which starts from 12 pm on January 20. The phones slated for discounts are the Nubia Z17 mini (6GB RAM + 128GB), Nubia M2 (4GB RAM + 64GB), Nubia Z17 mini (4GB RAM + 64GB) and Nubia N2 (4G RAM + 64GB) and Nubia M2 Lite.

The Z17 mini variant with 6GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 19,999, which is a flat Rs 2,000 discount from its Rs 21,999 price tag. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM version of the Nubia M2, which has a price tag of Rs 17,999, can be purchased at Rs 15,999. The 4GB RAM variant of the Nubia Z17 mini will also get Rs 2,000 off, making its new price Rs 13,999. Smartphone buyers can also get Rs 1,000 off on the 4GB RAM version of the N2 variant, which will be made available at Rs 11,999. The M2 Lite will cost Rs 8,999, which is Rs 1,000 discount on the price.

Nubia’s Z17 Mini offers a 13MP + 13MP dual-rear camera, designed by Sony and 16MP front camera for HD selfies. This phone has two storage variants: 4GB RAM setup with 64GB internal memory, as well as 6GB RAM setup with 128GB in-built memory. Meanwhile, the Nubia N2 comes with NeoPower as well as 5000mAh battery backup. The company’s M2 Lite allows a NeoVision system for its 13MP + 13MP dual-rear cameras and a 16MP front camera for dynamic selfies.

