Amazon, Flipkart sales go live: Here are the best smartphone deals available

Amazon Great Indian Sale will go live starting from 12 AM on August 9 and last up till 11:59 PM on August 12. During the sale, Amazon India will offer deals on products across various categories, including smartphones. Amazon Prime members will get 30 minutes early access to Prime exclusive deals such as Buy One Buy TV and Get One TV Free. Users can buy products above Rs 5,000 on no cost EMI offer.

People who recharge their Amazon Pay balance will get an extra 15 per cent cashback up to Rs 300. SBI debit and credit cards users will get cashback up to Rs 1,500, which includes 10 per cent on purchase of desktop and 15 per cent when people shop on the app. Other special offers for people who shop on the app for Rs 500 or more include Rs 900 off on domestic flight tickets from Goomo.com, and a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Bali.

Amazon is offering up to 35 per cent off on mobile phones. There are exchange offers up to Rs 17,000 on smartphones, which includes additional exchange benefits up to Rs 2,000 for OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus 5 Soft Gold colour variant will be available at no cost EMI offer on credit cards across all OnePlus smartphones. Additionally, BlackBerry KEYone will also be up for grabs with no cost EMI on credit cards. LG Q6 will be made available for purchase with an additional exchange benefit of Rs 3,000.

Apple iPhones will get deals during Amazon Great Indian Sale as well. Other deals include up to Rs 5,000 discount on Lenovo smartphones, up to Rs 2,000 off on Motorola smartphones, up to Rs 1,400 off on Samsung smartphones, and up to Rs 1,000 off on Honor smartphones.

Let us take a look at the top smartphone deals on Amazon Great Indian Sale as well as Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale:

Apple

Amazon

Apple iPhone 7 32GB storage option is selling for Rs 42,999 opposed to its original price of Rs 48,999. Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB, Black) is available for Rs 61,670. Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB, Rose Gold) can be bought at Rs 68,999.

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) gets 25 per cent off and is available at Rs 34,999. Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB) gets 19 per cent off and it can be bought at Rs 23,999 instead of Rs 29,500. Apple iPhone 5S (16GB, Space Grey) is up for grabs at Rs 15,999. The phone is originally priced at Rs 25,000.

Flipkart

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) is selling for the same Rs 42,999 on Flipkart as well. Colour options include Black and Gold. The Silver and Rose Gold colour variants are available at Rs 48,440 each. Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) is selling at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart, which is slightly cheaper.

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 1,901 off on Apple iPhone 6S (32GB). However, the price is slightly higher at Rs 35,999. Apple iPhone 5S (16GB) (Space Grey or Silver) gets Rs 8,001 off, and it can be bought at Rs 16,999.

Lenovo, Motorola

Amazon

Moto G5 Plus (32GB, Lunar Grey) gets Rs 2,000 off and it is listed for Rs 14,999. Lenovo Vibe K5 can be bought at Rs 6,999 instead of the original price of Rs 7,999. Moto G5 (32GB, Fine Gold) is available for purchase at Rs 10,999. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on this smartphone. Moto G4 is available at Rs 8,999. The smartphone was launched at Rs 12,499.

Flipkart

Moto G5 Plus gets flat Rs 2,000 off and the smartphone is up for grabs for Rs 14,999. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (32GB) can be bought at Rs 9,499. Lenovo K6 Power – both 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants – get Rs 1,000 off. The smartphones are available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. Other deals include Moto M starting at Rs 12,999, Moto C (16GB) for Rs 5939, and more.

Xiaomi

Amazon

Amazon will host Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale on August 9 and 11 August at 3 PM, while Redmi 4A will be available on August 10 at 3 PM.

Flipkart

Flipkart is giving up to Rs 12,999 off on exchange to users who purchase Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The smartphone can be bought at no cost EMI offer.

Oppo, Vivo

Amazon

Vivo V5 Plus gets a flat Rs 3,000 off and it will be available at Rs 22,990. Vivo V5S, Y66, and Y53 can be bought at Rs 17,990, Rs 13,990, and Rs 9,990 respectively.

Oppo F3 Plus (Gold, 64GB) is listed for Rs 26,999.

Flipkart

Vivo V5 Plus (Matte Black, 64GB) can be bought at Rs 22990, while V5 is listed for Rs 16,990. Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 2000 off on exchange of Vivo V5. Vivo Y55s, V5s, and Y66 can be bought at Rs 12,490, Rs 17,990, and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Oppo F3 (64GB) is up for grabs at Rs 19990. The smartphone is available in Black, Rose Gold, and Gold colour variants. Oppo F3 Plus (Gold, 64GB) can be bought at Rs 27,990.

