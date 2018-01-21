Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best discounts on iPhone X, Galaxy S7 edge, Honor 8 Pro, etc

Here’s a full rundown of all the best deals available, including those on the iPhone X, Galaxy S7 edge, Mi Mix 2 and Honor 8 Pro. Here’s a full rundown of all the best deals available, including those on the iPhone X, Galaxy S7 edge, Mi Mix 2 and Honor 8 Pro.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering heavy discounts on smartphones for a limited period ahead of Republic Day. Amazon has announced its ‘Great Indian Sale’, while Flipkart is hosting the ‘Republic Day Sale’. The competition is very high, and both e-commerce sites are doing their best to drive sales. This gives customers the best chance to own the top-of-the-line smartphones at an affordable price.

Where will you get the best prices? We are here to help you get to find the best deals and offers on premium smartphones before they sell out. Check out these deals before they gone out.

Apple iPhone X 64GB

The iPhone X was launched in November last year, with limited supply. A few lucky people were able to purchase the phone due to an eye-watering price tag. But now the 64GB variant of the iPhone X is available for Rs 84,999, down from its original price of Rs 89,000 which is a 4 per cent discount. As the moment, Flipkart is selling the iPhone X at a reduced price during the Republic Day Sale and it is still available. The exchange offer (up to Rs 18,000) is also valid on the purchase of the iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge (32GB storage, 4GB RAM)

Flipkart is marking down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge during its Republic Day Sale. The premium Android smartphone can be yours for Rs 35,990, down from Rs 41,900. The exchange offer on the Galaxy S7 edge will further reduce Rs 18,000 on the device. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is a great looking smartphone with excellent battery life and capable cameras.

Honor 8 Pro (128GB storage, 6GB RAM)

Honor 8 Pro is perhaps the best smartphone in the premium mid-end segment. If you are in the market for a decent camera smartphone, Amazon India is in fact offering the Honor 8 Pro for Rs 24,999 (down from Rs 29,999), meaning a total saving of 17 per cent. Though there is no exchange offer available on the purchase of the Honor 8 Pro.

LG G6

It might not turned out out to be a successful device, but it impressed us. It’s got a bezel-less display, dual-cameras on the back, and powerful specs. Originally launched at Rs 55,500 in the market, Amazon is selling the G6 for Rs 29,990 which is a saving of 45 per cent. It’s a limited deal, so act fast before the phone goes out of stock.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Mi Mix 2 is a fantastic smartphone, and Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale has provided with you the best opportunity to own the bezel-less phone for Rs 29,999. While it’s fairly pricey, this is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone in India. Add, another Rs 21,000 (maximum) off with an exchange offer.

